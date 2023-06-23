Which Starter Spirit Should You Pick in Moonstone Island? Sheemp, Capacibee, or Ankylo

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Moonstone Island is an incredible game that blends Spirit collecting, deck-building, and life-sim. One of the first decisions you must make is which starter Spirit to pick. You get to choose between Sheemp, Capacibee, and Ankylo, but which Spirit is the best? In this guide, I’ll help you decide which Spirit is right for you in Moonstone Island.

What is the Best Starter Spirit in Moonstone Island?

There are three Spirits to pick from at the start of Moonstone Island: Sheemp, Caracibee, and Ankylo. Each of these starter Spirits has similarities, but enough differences to want to know exactly which one is right for you.

Moonstone Island: Sheemp Stats, Cards, and Playstyle

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sheemp has 20 HP, deals Fire damage, and is weak to Water and Psychic.

Armor – 2

– 2 Speed – 3

– 3 Vitality – 3

– 3 Power – 4+1

– 4+1 Special Passive Ability: Hot to Touch – Any time Sheemp takes fire damage, it applies Burn equal to its Power to a random enemy.

Sheemp has three Bash cards which reduce a target’s armor by one and two Tackle cards which deal four normal damage. Then, Sheemp has two Torch cards that deal four Fire damage, one Fireball card which deals four Fire damage to two random enemies, and one Burn card which applies four Burn and removes one armor. (Burn deals Fire damage to an enemy at the start of their turn. It’s reduced by half each turn.)

Sheemp is a great starter Spirit that looks cute and has great cards. Out of all the Spirits’ starter cards, Sheemp’s Burn card is one of the best since it applies Burn and removes one armor.

Sheemp isn’t too hard to play, but his Hot to Touch Special Passive Ability is a little too situational. I’d say Sheemp is the best intermediate Spirit to pick if you want a bit of a challenge but also want to play simple.

Moonstone Island: Caracibee Stats, Cards, and Playstyle, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Caracibee has 20 HP, deals Electric damage, and is weak to Dark and Ice.

Armor – 2

– 2 Speed – 3

– 3 Vitality – 3

– 3 Power – 4+2

– 4+2 Special Passive Ability: Recharge – The first time Capacibee falls to zero HP, its HP is restored to 10.

Caracibee has three Bash cards which reduce a target’s armor by one and two Tackle cards which deal four normal damage. On top of that, they have two Zap cards which deal four Electric damage, one Shock card which deals two Electric damage four times, and one Charge card which applies two Charge. (Charge adds additional damage per stack to each attack. It’s reduced by one each turn.)

Overall, Caracibee is an amazing Spirit to pick first in Moonstone Island. Electric damage is effective against a lot of enemies, Shock is a card that can deal eight damage or more with Charge, and the Charge card is excellent to have.

While Caravibee is a safe Spirit to pick thanks to its Recharge Special Passive Ability, it’s also a really good Spirit to pick because Charge and Electric is a good way to go in Moonstone Island.

Moonstone Island: Ankylo Stats, Cards, and Playstyle

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ankylo has 20 HP, deals Earth damage, and is weak to Ice and Water.

Armor – 2

– 2 Speed – 3

– 3 Vitality – 3

– 3 Power – 4+1

– 4+1 Special Passive Ability: Bad Temper – Ankylo automatically gains one Rage every three turns.

Anyklo has the same basic cards as the other starter Spirits: three Bash cards which reduce a target’s armor by one and two Tackle cards which deal four normal damage. From there, Anyklo has two Rock Throw cards which deal four Earth damage, one Drop Kick card which deals four normal damage and draws an attack card from your draw or discard pile, and one Rage card which applies one Rage. (Rage makes Anyklo deal and receive double damage from attacks. Rage is reduced by one each turn.)

In my opinion, Anyklo is the cutest Spirit since he is a little rhino dino with no forearms. His cards are fairly good, but I’d say Drop Kick isn’t as useful as other Spirits’ starting cards.

In general, Anyklo is a more risky Spirit to pick because of Rage. If you’re feeling up to the challenge, Rage can be very beneficial when planned right or really devastating when poorly executed. I don’t recommend picking Ankylo if you’re new to turn-based or deck-building games since he has high risk but high reward.

What is the Best Starter Spirit in Moonstone Island?

In my opinion, Caracibee is the easiest Spirit to use, Sheemp is intermediate, and Ankylo is the hardest. Every Spirit is good in its own way and you can always tame more Spirits later.

If you’re new to deck-building and turn-based combat, I would avoid Ankylo. However, even if you’re an expert at turn-based combat and deck-building games, Caracibee is an excellent choice. I chose Sheemp because I love dealing Burn damage. There is no wrong option!

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023