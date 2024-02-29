Are you trying to get Greens for Piko in Corel Prison? If so, you must figure out which swindler is telling the truth in Corel Prison in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

When gathering Greens for Piko, you’ll eventually have to make a deal with a Swindler. He’ll ask you to point out which of his apprentices is telling the truth. Luckily for you, we know the answer.

Which Swindler is Telling the Truth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Well, it depends. Only one swindler will be telling the truth at any given time. Don’t worry, though. You don’t have to roam around and check if their stories are true. Just check the answers below for each swindler. If any of them tell you a story that matches one of the lines below, select that swindler. That is the one telling the truth:

The drinks at the bar are watered-down

The weapon ship sells elixirs, and no noise is allowed

Meditations of the Outlaw is in stock, and you can find it in the bookstore

Gus has a picture of a Stamp in his room

The name of the monster is Test Zero

If they say anything else, they are lying. If you select the wrong one, you’ll have wasted your money, and the swindler telling the truth will change. Once you answer this correctly, the master swindler, ironically claiming to be a man of his word, will give you the Greens you need to help Piko.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is a very distinct part of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth about making players pay attention to their surroundings. This game relies on many different mechanics, mini-games, and interesting characters, making it a very robust, feature-rich JRPG. This is not the only quest that requires you to pay attention to your surroundings.

Stuck in a Rut is another quest that also demands the same, although in a different way. The pink Cactuar section in Costa del Sol is also similar. However, this objective is one of the most demanding. With the corrected answers listed in this article, you’ll have no trouble finishing this part of the quest.