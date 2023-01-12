Will Hogwarts Legacy Be On Game Pass?

Hogwarts Legacy is bringing the Wizarding World to your very own home and fans have already been wondering if the experience will be one Game Pass. This would essentially mean that many people would get to play the game for ‘free’ if subscribed to the service compared to simply buying the game outright. With the Hogwarts Legacy PC Maximum and Minimum specifications out there for checking, now is also a great time to look into the Game Pass availability of the game. This article will take you through everything we know about Hogwart Legacy’s Game Pass details.

Will Game Pass Have Hogwarts Legacy On Day One?

It is highly likely that Hogwarts Legacy will not be on Game Pass on day one. This is because there have been no official developer statements or information regarding the game being on Game Pass. However, that does not mean that the experience will never arrive for Game Pass in the future. We would think that Hogwarts Legacy probably won’t come to Game Pass for at least a year or so but that could very well change if the developers decide to suddenly release the game on the beloved subscription service.

Nonetheless, at the same time, it is important to remember that the game may never come to Game Pass too. If you are holding out hope that someday Hogwarts Legacy will arrive for the service, then it may be better to pick up and play the game instead of waiting for such a long time and getting no reward for doing so.

Is It Common For AAA Games to Be On Game Pass?

As of the time of writing, it is quite common to see a range of triple-a games listed on the Game Pass service. A lot of the appeal for the Game Pass service comes down to the quality of the games you are receiving and the sheer quantity of games up for grabs on the service. Many have even been wondering if games such as Redfall will be on Game Pass.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023