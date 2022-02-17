World of Warcraft 9.2 Eternity’s End: Release Date, Patch Notes, Class C Changes, and More

World of Warcraft is preparing for the second and final major content patch for their current expansion Shadowlands; Patch 9.2 Eternity’s End. 9.2 will introduce the beginning of Shadowlands Season 3 which has been announced as the final season for the Shadowlands expansion.

Patch 9.2 Eternity’s End is set to release on February 22nd for North America.

9.2 Eternity’s End Content

Below is a list of the most important content and changes that Activision Blizzard has told us we can look forward to:

New Zone – Zereth Mortis

New Progression System – Cypher of the First Ones

11 Boss Raid – Sepulcher of the First Ones

Class Changes and Return of Class Tier Sets

New Zone & New Faction

A brand new outdoor zone in the edgy of reality, Zereth Mortis is the forbidden realm of the First Ones. Zereth Mortis is considered a workshop to the First Ones, where they create the afterlives souls go to in the Shadowlands.

While there is still very little we know about Zereth Mortis we do know that it will be the main story content of Patch 9.2. The new faction that comes with this patch are the Enlightened faction. The Enlightened are a Broker faction that discovered Zereth Mortis long ago and have since abandoned the usual transactional ways of the brokers. Instead of seeking opportunity and profit, they now see Zereth Mortis as a sacred place and will do everything in their power to seek and protect the knowledge bound within the zone. Also, like many of the other zones there will be a solid mixture of world and daily quests.

New Progression System

Evidentally in Patch 9.2, there will be a drastic change in the renown progression for Zereth Mortis. It will be substituted by a new progression system, the Cypher of the First Ones – The Automa, denizens of Zereth Mortis, communicate using this complicated alphabet. As you begin to delve deeper into their realm you will begin to learn and decipher this language. Doing so will gain new powers used to help bring the Jailer down as well as renown.

The Cypher system is intended to improve your experience only within Zereth Mortis, and provides no power for any dungeons, raids, or other zones. It appears that the developers are focusing heavily on emersion for this zone and if done right this could be a great addition to Eternity’s End.

New Raid

It appears that we will finally be getting a new raid. This one will be called The Sepulcher of the First Ones. It will be an 11 boss raid located in Zereth Mortis. While we do not know everything about this new 9.2 raid here are a few things we do know:

There will be 11 bosses in this raid and it is already confirmed that Anduin will be the 8th boss, as he is still under the control of Zovaal the jailer. We also know that good ol’ Zovaal himself will be the 11th boss.

On March 1st, the first eight bosses in the Spulcher of the First Ones raid will be available on Normal and Heroic difficulty. On March 8th, Mythic difficulty unlocks and all bosses will be available on Normal, Heroic and Mythic difficulty. So there is are many things for Wowheads to be looking forward to in the weeks to come.

New Game Mode: The Jailer’s Gauntlet Run through a series of increasingly challenging boss battles, across 8 floors per layer and 8 layers total to earn unique rewards.

New World Boss