WoW Dragonflight DPS Tier List (2023): Best DPS Classes Ranked (Patch 10.1.7)

While you may be accustomed to your main character’s class, there is a hierarchy regarding how much damage they output per second, also known as DPS. Here is the WoW Dragonflight DPS tier list for November 2023, patch 10.1.7.

WoW Dragonflight DPS Tier List (November 2023)

In the table below you will find three different tier lists. While all of them focus on DPS, they will vary in the mode they are built upon. Here are the WoW Dragonflight DPS tier lists for Radiign, PVP, and Mythic+ dungeons.

Tier Raid DPS PVP DPS Mythic+ DPS S

Arcane Mage



Fire Mage



Enhancement Shaman



Frost Mage



Devastation Evoker



Augmentation Evoker

Arms Warrior



Unholy Death Knight



Windwalker Monk



Marksmanship Hunter



Subtlety Rogue



Survival Hunter



Retribution Paladin

Augmentation Evoker



Fire Mage



Shadow Priest



Subtlety Rogue A

Elemental Shaman



Shadow Priest



Demonology Warlock



Affliction Warlock



Destruction Warlock



Unholy Death Knight



Subtlety Rogue

Havoc Demon Hunter



Feral Druid



Beast Mastery Hunter



Balance Druid



Shadow Priest



Fury Warrior

Balance Druid



Retribution Paladin



Enhancement Shaman B

Beast Mastery Hunter



Frost Death Knight



Retribution Paladin



Fury Warrior



Survival Hunter



Havoc Demon Hunter

Elemental Shaman



Assassination Rogue



Fire Mage



Destruction Warlock



Outlaw Rogue



Affliction Warlock

Arcane Mage



Fury Warrior



Beast Mastery Hunter



Destruction Warlock



Windwalker Monk



Arms Warrior



Feral Druid C

Arms Warrior



Windwalker Monk



Balance Druid



Marksmanship Hunter



Feral Druid



Assassination Rogue

Frost Mage



Enhancement Shaman



Demonology Warlock



Arcane Mage



Augmentation Evoker



Frost Death Knight

Survival Hunter



Outlaw Rogue



Frost Mage



Affliction Warlock



Demonology Warlock



Havoc Demon Hunter



Devastation Evoker



Frost Death Knight



Marksmanship Hunter



Elemental Shaman



Unholy Death Knight D –

Devastation Evoker

Assassination Rogue

Related: How to Get the Arfus Battle Pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and WoTLK Classic

Be sure to take a look at the table above so you can have a better idea of the DPS meta for Raiding, PVP, and Mythic+ dungeons. Note that, as said above, this tier list is open for changes based on boosts and nerfs that may apply to the different classes once new updates drop for World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Before Season 3 drops, be sure to level up as fast as possible and catch up with the story.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023