WoW Dragonflight DPS Tier List (2023): Best DPS Classes Ranked (Patch 10.1.7)

While you may be accustomed to your main character’s class, there is a hierarchy regarding how much damage they output per second, also known as DPS. Here is the WoW Dragonflight DPS tier list for November 2023, patch 10.1.7.
WoW Dragonflight DPS Tier List (November 2023)
In the table below you will find three different tier lists. While all of them focus on DPS, they will vary in the mode they are built upon. Here are the WoW Dragonflight DPS tier lists for Radiign, PVP, and Mythic+ dungeons.
|Tier
|Raid DPS
|PVP DPS
|Mythic+ DPS
|S
Arcane Mage
Fire Mage
Enhancement Shaman
Frost Mage
Devastation Evoker
Augmentation Evoker
Arms Warrior
Unholy Death Knight
Windwalker Monk
Marksmanship Hunter
Subtlety Rogue
Survival Hunter
Retribution Paladin
Augmentation Evoker
Fire Mage
Shadow Priest
Subtlety Rogue
|A
Elemental Shaman
Shadow Priest
Demonology Warlock
Affliction Warlock
Destruction Warlock
Unholy Death Knight
Subtlety Rogue
Havoc Demon Hunter
Feral Druid
Beast Mastery Hunter
Balance Druid
Shadow Priest
Fury Warrior
Balance Druid
Retribution Paladin
Enhancement Shaman
|B
Beast Mastery Hunter
Frost Death Knight
Retribution Paladin
Fury Warrior
Survival Hunter
Havoc Demon Hunter
Elemental Shaman
Assassination Rogue
Fire Mage
Destruction Warlock
Outlaw Rogue
Affliction Warlock
Arcane Mage
Fury Warrior
Beast Mastery Hunter
Destruction Warlock
Windwalker Monk
Arms Warrior
Feral Druid
|C
Arms Warrior
Windwalker Monk
Balance Druid
Marksmanship Hunter
Feral Druid
Assassination Rogue
Frost Mage
Enhancement Shaman
Demonology Warlock
Arcane Mage
Augmentation Evoker
Frost Death Knight
Survival Hunter
Outlaw Rogue
Frost Mage
Affliction Warlock
Demonology Warlock
Havoc Demon Hunter
Devastation Evoker
Frost Death Knight
Marksmanship Hunter
Elemental Shaman
Unholy Death Knight
|D
|–
Devastation Evoker
Assassination Rogue
Related: How to Get the Arfus Battle Pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and WoTLK Classic
Be sure to take a look at the table above so you can have a better idea of the DPS meta for Raiding, PVP, and Mythic+ dungeons. Note that, as said above, this tier list is open for changes based on boosts and nerfs that may apply to the different classes once new updates drop for World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Before Season 3 drops, be sure to level up as fast as possible and catch up with the story.
- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023