WoW Dragonflight DPS Tier List (2023): Best DPS Classes Ranked (Patch 10.1.7)

It's all about damage output.

November 1st, 2023 by Alejandro Josan
World of Warcraft Dragonflight DPS Tier List Featured Image

While you may be accustomed to your main character’s class, there is a hierarchy regarding how much damage they output per second, also known as DPS. Here is the WoW Dragonflight DPS tier list for November 2023, patch 10.1.7.

WoW Dragonflight DPS Tier List (November 2023)

In the table below you will find three different tier lists. While all of them focus on DPS, they will vary in the mode they are built upon. Here are the WoW Dragonflight DPS tier lists for Radiign, PVP, and Mythic+ dungeons.

TierRaid DPSPVP DPSMythic+ DPS
S

Arcane Mage
mage-fire

Fire Mage
shaman-enhancement

Enhancement Shaman
mage-frost

Frost Mage
evoker-devastation

Devastation Evoker
evoker-augmentation

Augmentation Evoker
warrior-arms

Arms Warrior
death-knight-unholy

Unholy Death Knight
monk-windwalker

Windwalker Monk
hunter-marksmanship

Marksmanship Hunter
rogue-subtlety

Subtlety Rogue
hunter-survival

Survival Hunter
paladin-retribution

Retribution Paladin
evoker-augmentation

Augmentation Evoker
mage-fire

Fire Mage
priest-shadow

Shadow Priest
rogue-subtlety

Subtlety Rogue
A
shaman-elemental

Elemental Shaman
priest-shadow

Shadow Priest
warlock-demonology

Demonology Warlock
warlock-affliction

Affliction Warlock
warlock-destruction

Destruction Warlock
death-knight-unholy

Unholy Death Knight
rogue-subtlety

Subtlety Rogue
demon-hunter-havoc

Havoc Demon Hunter
druid-feral

Feral Druid
hunter-beast-mastery

Beast Mastery Hunter
druid-balance

Balance Druid
priest-shadow

Shadow Priest
warrior-fury

Fury Warrior
druid-balance

Balance Druid
paladin-retribution

Retribution Paladin
shaman-enhancement

Enhancement Shaman
B
hunter-beast-mastery

Beast Mastery Hunter
death-knight-frost

Frost Death Knight
paladin-retribution

Retribution Paladin
warrior-fury

Fury Warrior
hunter-survival

Survival Hunter
demon-hunter-havoc

Havoc Demon Hunter
shaman-elemental

Elemental Shaman
rogue-assassination

Assassination Rogue
mage-fire

Fire Mage
warlock-destruction

Destruction Warlock
rogue-outlaw

Outlaw Rogue
warlock-affliction

Affliction Warlock
mage-arcane

Arcane Mage
warrior-fury

Fury Warrior
hunter-beast-mastery

Beast Mastery Hunter
warlock-destruction

Destruction Warlock
monk-windwalker

Windwalker Monk
warrior-arms

Arms Warrior
druid-feral

Feral Druid
C
warrior-arms

Arms Warrior
monk-windwalker

Windwalker Monk
druid-balance

Balance Druid
hunter-marksmanship

Marksmanship Hunter
druid-feral

Feral Druid
rogue-assassination

Assassination Rogue
mage-frost

Frost Mage
shaman-enhancement

Enhancement Shaman
warlock-demonology

Demonology Warlock
mage-arcane

Arcane Mage
evoker-augmentation

Augmentation Evoker
death-knight-frost

Frost Death Knight
hunter-survival

Survival Hunter
rogue-outlaw

Outlaw Rogue
mage-frost

Frost Mage
warlock-affliction

Affliction Warlock
warlock-demonology

Demonology Warlock
demon-hunter-havoc

Havoc Demon Hunter
evoker-devastation

Devastation Evoker
death-knight-frost

Frost Death Knight
hunter-marksmanship

Marksmanship Hunter
shaman-elemental

Elemental Shaman
death-knight-unholy

Unholy Death Knight
D
evoker-devastation

Devastation Evoker
rogue-assassination

Assassination Rogue

Related: How to Get the Arfus Battle Pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and WoTLK Classic

Be sure to take a look at the table above so you can have a better idea of the DPS meta for Raiding, PVP, and Mythic+ dungeons. Note that, as said above, this tier list is open for changes based on boosts and nerfs that may apply to the different classes once new updates drop for World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Before Season 3 drops, be sure to level up as fast as possible and catch up with the story.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023

About The Author

Alejandro Avatar

A musician with a heart of a gamer, Alejandro's life has always been accompanied by adventures on Nintendo platformers, countless hours of fantasy RPGs and several third-party FPSs. Currently, he is studying Game Design and Development and Creative Writing, preparing for a long career in the video game industry.

More Stories by Alejandro Josan

More on Attack of the Fanboy :