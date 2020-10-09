WoW Shadowlands – Update 9.0.1 Mage Class Changes

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1 brings with it a bevy of various class changes, and the Mage was no exception. Many classes will find some of their more popular abilities that were removed many expansions ago returned, and their skill acquisition adjusted due to the massive level squish introduced in this same update.

Not every class received massive adjustments, but Mage certainly saw a healthy amount of class changes (though Frost received the fewest alterations). Below is the full list of class changes to Mage in Shadowlands pre-expansion Update 9.0.1. For the full patch notes, be sure to check out the link here, where additional class changes are listed.

Mage – Shadowlands Update 9.0.1 Class Changes

GENERAL

Mirror Image is no longer a Talent and is learned by all Mages at level 44. Mirror Images damage greatly reduced, Frostbolt added to all Mirror Images, and while your images are active, damage taken is reduced by 20%. Taking direct damage will cause one of your images to dissipate.

All Mages can now use the following abilities: Arcane Explosion – Causes an explosion of magic around the caster, dealing Arcane damage to all enemies within 10 yards. Frostbolt – Launches a bolt of frost at the enemy, causing Frost damage and slowing movement speed by 50% for 8 seconds. Fire Blast – Blasts the enemy for Fire damage.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Focus Magic – Increases the target’s chance to critically hit with spells by 5% for 30 minutes. When the target critically hits, your chance to critically hit with spells is increased by 5% for 10 seconds. Cannot be cast on self. Limit 1 target. Shimmer cooldown increased to 25 seconds (was 20 seconds). Rune of Power now places a Rune of Power on the ground for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds) and has an additional effect – Casting Arcane Power, Combustion or Icy Veins will also create a Rune of Power at your location. Ring of Frost incapacitate duration in PvE increased by 50% and has an additional effect – When the incapacitate expires, enemies are slowed by 65% for 4 seconds.



ARCANE

New Ability: Alter Time – Alters the fabric of time, returning you to your current location and health when cast a second time, or after 10 seconds. Effect negated by long distance or death.

Mastery: Savant now has an additional effect – Increases all other Arcane damage.

Clearcasting now has additional effects – Stacks up to 3 times and causes your Arcane Missiles to fire 1 additional missile.

Arcane Power cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes).

Touch of the Magi is no longer a Talent and is learned by all Arcane Mages at level 33. Touch of the Magi has been redesigned – Applies Touch of the Magi to your current target, accumulating 25% of the damage you deal to the target for 8 seconds, and then exploding for that amount of Arcane damage to the target and reduced damage to all nearby enemies. Generates 4 Arcane Charges on cast and has a 45 second cooldown.

Arcane Power no longer has a global cooldown.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: Master of Time (replaces Mana Shield) – Reduces the cooldown of Alter Time by 30 seconds. Alter Time resets the cooldown of Blink when you return to your original location. New Talent: Arcane Echo (replaces Charged Up) – Direct damage you deal to enemies affected by Touch of the Magi, causes an explosion that deals Arcane damage to 8 nearby enemies. Amplification causes Arcane Missiles to fire 2 additional missiles when Clearcast (was 1). Resonance damage per target hit with Arcane Barrage increased to 15% (was 10%). Time Anomaly now grants Time Warp for 6 seconds and no longer grants 4 Arcane Charges. Nether Tempest now deals reduced damage on secondary targets.

PvP Talent changes: Rewind Time has been removed.



FIRE

Mastery: Ignite now causes your Phoenix Flames to spread your Ignites to 8 nearby enemies Ignite no longer spreads to a nearby enemy every 2 seconds.

Phoenix Flames is no longer a Talent and is learned by all Fire Mages at level 19. Now Phoenix Flames has a 25 second recharge time (was 30 seconds), damage increased by 15%, and no longer guarantees a critical strike.

Enhanced Pyrotechnics is now Fireball (Rank 2).

Phoenix Flames now deals reduced damage on secondary targets.

The following Talents have been adjusted: New Talent: From the Ashes (Passive) – Increases Mastery by 2% for each charge of Phoenix Flames off cooldown and your direct-damage critical strikes reduce its cooldown by 1 second. Blast Wave damage increased by 5% and duration increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds). Alextrasza’s Fury now always critically strikes for 50% increased critical strike damage and has an additional effect – Damage done by your next Pyroblast or Flamestrike is increased by 35%. Kindling now reduces the remaining cooldown on Combustion by 1.5 seconds (was 1 second). Pyroclasm now increases Pyroblast bonus damage by 250% (was 225%). Living Bomb now deals reduced damage on secondary targets.



FROST