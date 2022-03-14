WWE 2K22 – All Unlockables in MyRise

As you progress your way through WWE 2K22‘s MyRise mode, you’ll find yourself engaged in a good story, with multiple branching paths that lead you down the road to becoming the Face or Heel of your dreams. As you fight your way through to the top, you’ll find yourself coming across arenas old and new, and some that you may not have experienced in your regular game modes.

While the SuperCharger is a great feature to get a big boost and helps alleviate the grind a little bit, there are still some characters and arenas that need to be unlocked through traditional gameplay methods. MyRise has a few different stages locked behind its mode, and today, we will dive into those stages and see what awaits you!

WWE 2K22 – MyRise Unlockable Stages

As you take on the greats, you’ll find yourself facing off in new areas that you haven’t been in before, as there are a large number of them available from the get-go, with more unlocked as you play. Depending on the route that you take through your story mode, as both male and female characters have their own unique storylines, you’ll come across arenas that you’ll need to experience as both to fully unlock them.

After playing through the story mode as both a male and female character, you’ll unlock all of the different stages that you can get, and they are as followed;

There are also exclusive characters that you can only interact with within MyRise, which are unfortunately locked in the mode. There is a possibility that they’ll be usable in the future, but currently, 2K has not shown any way to use them by normal methods.

As the game is receiving large amounts of characters through DLC, you may see more arenas and possibly even more story arcs that are added to MyRise, but as it stands, you’ll be able to unlock a large list of extra stages and explore the world of the WWE through it’s fun and creative story mode. Visual Concepts understood the assignment this time around, and delivered one of the best wrestling games ever made, alongside a plethora of content that is already with the walls of this Star-Studded spectacle, and giving players the incentive to try out new modes makes it even greater.

WWE 2K22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.