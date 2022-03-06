WWE 2K22: Release Date, Roster, Early Access, and More Details

WWE2K22, the newest entry hoping to regain the love of fans, is almost here. After taking a break from the series last year after some disastrous results plagued the game, WWE 2K22 is looking to be a return to form, with a new graphics engine, grappling mechanics, and so many more things to bring fans back to the series, and make things more exciting for newcomers. Fans may be wondering when the newest entry will be gracing the ring, how much room they’ll need to free up, and if their favorite wrestler made the cut into the game? We’ll be swan-diving into that and more with all you need to know about WWE2K22.

WWE2K22 Release Date

After a year-long hiatus, fans are only a few days away from the full release of the game, as WWE2K22 releases worldwide on March 11th, 2022. However, fans that have preordered the Deluxe Edition or nWo 4-Life Edition of WWE 2K22 versions of the game will receive early access to the game, starting on March 8th, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. PT. Folks that preordered are only a few days away from getting their hands on what looks to be the best wrestling game in quite some time.

WWE2K22 File Size & Pre-Load

The file size for WWE2K22 is sitting at a hefty 47.229GB, without any sort of Day One Patch. You’ll need to have a bit of free space on your system of choice, with Pre-Loads available March 6th, 2022 for Preorders of the Deluxe Edition or nWo 4-Life Edition, and March 9th, 2022 for pre-orders of the Standard version of the game.

WWE2K22 Roster

The roster of WWE2K22 is stacked full of old favorites, and newcomers alike. You’ll be able to pit Macho Man Randy Savage against Kevin Owens in the dream battle that you’ve always wanted. The current roster for WWE2K22, alongside their ranking, is as follows;

AJ Styles: 91

Akira Tozawa: 75

Alexa Bliss: 84

Alexander Wolfe: 77

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 79

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 81

Ariya Daivari: 70

Asuka: 90

Austin Theory: 80

Batista: 88

Bayley: 88

Becky Lynch: 92

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 87

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 87

Billie Kay: 77

Bobby Lashley: 91

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

Brock Lesnar: 94

Cameron Grimes: 79

Candice LeRae: 77

Carmella: 79

Cedric Alexander: 76

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 76

Charlotte Flair: 90

Chyna: 87

Dakota Kai: 79

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 74

Danny Burch: 77

Demon Finn Bálor: 90

Dexter Lumis: 79

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 82

Dominik Mysterio: 79

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Edge: 91

Elias: 75

Ember Moon: 81

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69

Erik: 80

Faarooq: 88

Fabian Aichner: 80

Fandango: 77

Finn Bálor: 87

Goldberg: 88

Gran Metalik: 79

Happy Corbin: 81

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Hulk Hogan: 91

Humberto Carrillo: 77

Io Shirai: 82

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80

Ivar: 81

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 88

Jeff Hardy: 85

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 85

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 85

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 79

John Cena: 92

John Morrison: 80

Johnny Gargano: 82

Jordan Devlin: 79

Kalisto: 74

Kane: 82

Karrion Kross: 84

Kay Lee Ray: 81

Keith Lee: 80

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Kevin Owens: 85

Kofi Kingston: 88

Kushida: 79

Kyle O’Reilly: 81

Lacey Evans: 81

Lana: 71

Lince Dorado: 75

Liv Morgan: 77

MACE: 76

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage: 88

Mandy Rose: 80

Mansoor: 80

Marcel Barthel: 79

Maryse: 79

Mia Yim: 79

Mickie James: 81

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: 76

Murphy: 77

Mustafa Ali: 77

MVP: 80

Naomi: 79

Natalya: 84

Nia Jax: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 82

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 77

Papa Shango: 79

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 79

R-Truth: 77

Randy Orton: 88

Raquel González: 81

Raul Mendoza: 79

Razor Ramon: 84

RECKONING: 76

Rey Mysterio: 90

Rhea Ripley: 86

Ric Flair: 88

Ricochet: 82

Riddle: 85

Road Dogg Jesse James: 85

Robert Roode: 81

Roderick Strong: 80

Roman Reigns: 95

Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 86

Santos Escobar: 81

Sasha Banks: 88

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Seth Rollins: 91

Shane McMahon: 79

Shawn Michaels: 88

Shayna Baszler: 84

Sheamus: 85

Shelton Benjamin: 81

Shinsuke Nakamura: 88

Shotzi: 77

SLAPJACK: 71

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: 92

Sonya Deville: 77

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88

T-BAR: 76

Tamina: 75

Tegan Nox: 79

The Brian Kendrick: 74

The Miz: 86

The Rock: 93

Timothy Thatcher: 80

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Toni Storm: 80

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 91

Trish Stratus: 88

Tucker: 71

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88

Undertaker: 90 Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 93 Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 88 Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 91



WALTER: 86

William Regal: 85

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 86

What to Expect from New Additions

WWE2K22 seems to be taking fan criticism to heart, and Visual Concepts is doing anything they can to win back the trust of their fans. Featuring a new and improved Grappling System, you’ll be able to fight harder and more efficiently than ever before, all while looking stunning with its new Graphics Engine. Alongside general gameplay upgrades, fans will also be able to partake in the new MyRISE, a career mode that offers unique male and female storylines. Revamping the Creation Suite also gives you access to newer, better, and more exciting character customization options, and the new MyFACTION mode lets you build a faction that rivals the nWo, where you can collect, manage and upgrade your wrestlers.

WWE2K22 will be available March 11th, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Early-Acess begins March 8th, 2022 at 3:00 am PT.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2022