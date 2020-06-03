Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Stats Explained – Weight, Ether, and More

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is one of the greatest RPGs out there, and it comes with many tropes that the genre has come to be known for. While you’re not busy exploring the vast wilderness of the Bionis or taking on unique monsters to complete various side quests, you’ll be spending a lot of time managing gear and stats for each of your party members. Stats play a large role in Xenoblade Chronicles, and choosing the right armor and weapons for your party members can make all the difference in combat. Like many things in Xenoblade, the stats system can be a bit confusing at first for newcomers, throwing around words like Ether without really explaining what they mean or do. This is a complete guide to all the stats in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, including explanations and details about what every stat in the game does.

Xenoblade Chronicles Stats Explained

HP – A character’s total health. The character will die if this reaches 0.

– A character’s total health. The character will die if this reaches 0. Auto-Attack Min/Max – The minimum and maximum possible damage for a character’s auto-attack. Each weapon does not have a specific damage number, but rather a range with a lowest and highest possible damage number. This damage number is for any attack that is not an Art or ability.

– The minimum and maximum possible damage for a character’s auto-attack. Each weapon does not have a specific damage number, but rather a range with a lowest and highest possible damage number. This damage number is for any attack that is not an Art or ability. Strength – A measure of a character’s physical strength. A higher Strength stat means higher damage will be dealt by auto-attacks and physical (Red) Arts.

– A measure of a character’s physical strength. A higher Strength stat means higher damage will be dealt by auto-attacks and physical (Red) Arts. Physical Def – A measure of a character’s resistance to physical attacks. A higher Physical Defense stat means less damage will be taken from incoming physical attacks.

– A measure of a character’s resistance to physical attacks. A higher Physical Defense stat means less damage will be taken from incoming physical attacks. Ether – A measure of a character’s Ether strength. A higher Ether stat means higher damage will be dealt by Ether (Blue/Purple) Arts. Essentially the same as Strength but for Ether attacks.

– A measure of a character’s Ether strength. A higher Ether stat means higher damage will be dealt by Ether (Blue/Purple) Arts. Essentially the same as Strength but for Ether attacks. Ether Def – A measure of a character’s resistance to Ether attacks. A higher Ether Defense stat means less damage will be taken from incoming Ether attacks.

– A measure of a character’s resistance to Ether attacks. A higher Ether Defense stat means less damage will be taken from incoming Ether attacks. Agility – Affects how often a character will evade enemy attacks. A higher Agility stat means a higher chance of dodging incoming attacks.

– Affects how often a character will evade enemy attacks. A higher Agility stat means a higher chance of dodging incoming attacks. Critical Rate – Affects how often a character will score a critical hit. A higher Agility stat means a higher chance of dealing critical (125%) damage.

– Affects how often a character will score a critical hit. A higher Agility stat means a higher chance of dealing critical (125%) damage. Block Rate – Affects how often a character will block an incoming attack. A higher Block Rate stat means a higher chance of reducing incoming physical damage by half.

– Affects how often a character will block an incoming attack. A higher Block Rate stat means a higher chance of reducing incoming physical damage by half. Weight – An armor stat that affects a character’s overall Agility stat. As Weight increases, points are subtracted from a character’s Agility stat.

If you’re worried about looking good without worry about stats, check out our Xenoblade Fashion Gear guide, which allows you to alter your characters’ appearances without stat penalties.