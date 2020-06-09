Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is an absolutely massive RPG, and as such, you’re going to want to frequently save your progress as you journey across the Bionis. The game does feature autosave functionality, so you’ll never lose too much progress if you close the game without saving first or if you Nintendo Switch battery runs dry, but you can also manually save your progress in Xenoblade Chronicles whenever you like. Saving is a very easy process, although there are some restrictions for when you can or cannot save your game. This is how to save in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

How to Save in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

To save your game in Xenoblade Chronicles, press the + button on your controller to bring up the system menu and select the save option. It’s the first thing on the list, so it should be nearly impossible to miss. There are a total of four save slots in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, three manual saves and one autosave that is constantly updated. Your most recent autosave will always occupy the top save slot, but the three below it are yours to use however you see fit. Each save slot displays your total play time, as well as the time the game was saved and the current chapter of the story you’re currently on. That’s all you need to know about saving in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Everything above also applies to the all-new Future Connected epilogue chapter.

You can save your game pretty much anytime you want, but there are a few places where you cannot do so. Cutscenes and story sequences will not allow saving, and you cannot save your game during a battle, either. However, as long as you’re out of combat and freely exploring any of the game’s massive environments, you should be able to save your game.

- This article was updated on:June 9th, 2020