Yakuza: Like a Dragon – When Is It Coming to PlayStation 5?

Yakuza: Like a Dragon may continue a series that was once exclusive to the PlayStation platform, but those days are now behind us. The 7th mainline entry is taking to virtually every modern console, but it won’t land on them all at once. In a surprising turn of events, Sony’s PlayStation 5 will be the last platform to receive Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s newest offering.

While the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be joining Ichiban Kasuga in a new Yakuza arc on November 10th, 2020, the PlayStation 5 won’t see the game until 2021. Specifically, Like a Dragon will make it to Sony’s next gen console on March 2, 2020. That’s barely shy of a full four months after the the game has debuted on every other platform for which it is currently announced. Oh, how the times have changed.

The developer has assured prospective buyers that the PlayStation 4 version will mirror the Xbox One version in its ability to upgrade both physical and digital copies to next gen for free. However, the save file from current gen will not be following players to next gen. A four-month gap between releases means there’s potentially a ton of progress, if not a completed game, on the chopping block for the PlayStation faithful looking to upgrade.

The only question you have left to answer is whether your Yakuza: Like a Dragon adventure will wait for the PlayStation 5 or begin sooner on one of the other aforementioned consoles.