Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Best Photon Decks

The new MINI BOX – Photon of Galaxy – is right around the corner, giving us the chance to take a look at the best Photon Decks this BOX can produce. Their ace in the hole, Galaxy-Eyes Photon Dragon, will be an addition that will for sure see some major play.

Cards like Photon Thraser and Photon Vanisher will also be key elements for new Photon decks, and they are of course included in Photon of Galaxy. Other noticeable cards, like Photon Advancer and Photon Stream of Destruction can be acquired for free right now, either by leveling up Kite Tenjo, the newest character of the game, or simply participating in the Number Hunter: Kite Tenjo event.

Let’s take a look at the core structure a new Photon Deck should have. These are suggestions as to what staples should be included, so there is room for experimentation. Also, don’t forget that we will need to see some action before we standardize some cards, so of course changes may occur in the future.

Decklist

The following Decklist can be altered and edited as you see fit, however we included the core elements you will need to have in your team.

Monsters

Galaxy-Eyes Photon Dragon x3

Photon Advancer x3

Photon Thrasher x3

Photon Vanisher x3

Photon Lizard x3

Spell Cards

Photon Stream of Destruction x3 – Mandatory

Giant Trunade – Recommended

Cosmic Cyclone – Recommended

Book of Moon – Situational

Photon Trident – Situational

Trap Cards

Traps are not really needed in this type of deck, since Photon Stream of Destruction can fulfill any role needed. If you really want to use some though, these are my recommendations.

Treacherous Trap Hole

Karma Cut

Extra Deck

Extra Deck can be as customizable as you’d like, with lots of different options, but I will include the most impactful cards for this Photon deck.

Starliege Lord Galaxion – the only one that is considered mandatory. 2 copies of it would do the trick

Vylon Disigma

Number 39: Utopia

Number C39: Utopia Ray

Starliege Paladynamo

Possible Replacements and Honorable Mentions

For F2P players out there, the following are some good alternatives if you don’t have the budget to have a full set of the key cards needed, like Photon Thrasher. Just remember that while these are nice replacements, they are not optimal.

Photon Chargeman

Photon Crusher

Photon Lead

Twin Photon Lizard

Paladin of Photon Dragon

Set Skills

Kite Tenjo owns both of the Set Skills we need for this Deck.

Kite Tenjo – Galaxy Photon

Kite Tenjo – A Cosmic Scourge: Galaxy-Eyes

The first is the preferable choice, as it allows more search power for your deck.

How to use

How to use any Photon Deck can be a little tricky to get used to it, but in the end, it’s not really hard. Your main goal is to constantly trying to summon your signature card, Galaxy-Eyes Photon Dragon. The specific deck succeeds on this with ease, as every card included can combo to to achieve the ultimate summon. With our glorious Dragon and its banishing effects, you can easily clear the whole field. Photon Stream of Destruction can add up to this clearing power, without any drawbacks.

To summon our Galaxy-Eyes juggernaut, you need to utilize Photon Thrasher and Photon Vanisher as much as possible. Photon Lizard is there to mostly search for the first one, so you can chain your combo to Vanisher, ensuring a Galaxy-Eyes in your hand. Photon Advancer only adds up to this play, simply filling up the gaps whenever needed. Lastly, never forget your Starliege Lord Galaxion, who can literally bring Galaxy-Eyes in play, from your hand or Deck! With so many ways of banishing your opponent’s tools, it is certain that they will have trouble keeping up, even with infamous decks like the Noble Knights.

Photon of Galaxy is set to release today, so good luck to anyone who will try out the new archetype.