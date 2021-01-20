Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: How to Unlock ZEXAL Characters – January 2021

Yu-Gi-Oh! (ZEXAL) World arrived in Duel Links during September 2020 and since then we only had a handful of characters released with it. Alongside our protagonist, Yuma and Astral, we also have Bronk Stone, Tori Meadows and very recently, Reginald ‘Shark’ Kastle. Astral as a standalone character is also mentioned to be coming on a later date, but we don’t have yet any other information about this release.

Let’s see how exactly you can unlock all of them.

1. Yuma and Astral

By reaching Stage 9 or above in Duel World (DM), missions for Yuma and Astral will be unlocked for you to complete, while starting ZEXAL’s story as well. After finishing those missions, both the character and the new world will be unlocked.

Missions:

Use Level 4 Monster Card(s) 2 time(s) in one Duel.

Complete all Character Unlock Missions.

2. Bronk Stone

To unlock Bronk, you first need to reach Stage 6 in Yu-Gi-Oh! (ZEXAL) World. Then, his mission list will be triggered, ready for you to complete. Doing so, will unlock Bronk Stone and his default Deck.

Missions:

Win 1 Duel against Bronk Stone while playing as Yuma and Astral

Perform 3 Xyz Summon(s).

Summon Warrior-Type Monster(s) 5 time(s) in total.

Complete all Character Unlock Missions.

3. Tori Meadows

Following Bronk, Tori’s first requirement is to reach Stage 9 in Yu-Gi-Oh! (ZEXAL) World. Similarly with our previous character, her mission requirements will open up. After completing all of them, Tori will be ready for you to use.

Missions:

Win 1 Duel(s) against Tori Meadows in Duel World.

Complete all Character Unlock Missions.

4. Reginald ‘Shark’ Kastle

Shark was unlockable during the “Shark Attack: Numbers Appear!” event, therefore, he can’t be unlocked now, as the event is already over. It is certain that he will return in the future in some way, but there isn’t any available information in regards to this, as of now.

5. Astral

Not released yet, but is mentioned for a future release. More information about it, in the future.

There you have it, those are all the characters ZEXAL has to offer for now, but more will be on their way as the game progresses. 2021 started strong for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, so stay tuned for more announcements.