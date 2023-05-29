Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ride the Giant Horse Quest Guide and Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many quests — Main Quests, Side Adventures, Side Quests, and Shrine Quests. Some of these are pretty straightforward, but occasionally, you’ll encounter one confusing, such as the “Ride the Giant Horse” quest. This guide will cover the Ride the Giant Horse quest and its location.

Ride the Giant Horse Quest Location and Walkthrough in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The solution to the Ride the Giant Horse quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t require much time and effort if you understand where you should go. First, this quest is to unlock the Ishokin Shrine — the shrine’s location in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Activating the shrine will inform you to bring the green crystal to its location, similar to most other shrine quests. The crystal is right up the hill next to the shrine, but the man on the hill will only hand over the crystal if he sees a giant White Stallion. This is where you come in.

To find the giant White Stallion, head east from the shrine. Players can find the exact location of the Stallion in the image below. I found it easiest to fast-travel to Highland Stable and head southeast to this location.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you arrive at this location, you will find the Stallion hanging out in an crevice of a mountain. Your job is to sneak up on the Stallion, jump on top, soothe it, and ride it back to the man on the hill. To be quiet as possible, take off Link’s gear, including weapons, bows, and armor, and sneak up behind the Stallion.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can also equip any stealth armor that you may have. When you’re on top of the Stallion, consistently press the L button until it’s calm.

Now all you need to do is ride the Stallion back to the man on the hill and where the shrine is and talk to him. He will be thrilled and hand over the crystal necessary for the shrine. Pick up the crystal, walk it down to the Ishokin Shrine, and head in to get a Light of Blessing!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Luckily, the shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing — meaning you don’t have to solve any puzzles.

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023