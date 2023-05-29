Jikais Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Among the many shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Jikais Shrine can be considered as the final test regarding your mastery of the Ascend ability. But how can you complete it? Now, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to solve all the Jikais Shrine puzzles in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Jikais Shrine Guide

After heading to Lanayru Range and entering Jikais Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to solve the first Jailbreak puzzle by using the Ultrahand to push the rectangular platform on the left all the way to the right and then placing the two stone cubes in the way showcased below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Once everything is in place, just use Ascend while under the first cube to reach the top of it.

Related: How to Get an Unbreakable Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

After doing that, you will be able to go even further by first jumping on the rectangular platform and then using the Ultrahand to move the stone cube above to the spot showcased below. Once you do that, just use Ascend two more times (one while in the rectangular platform and the other after reaching the ledge above) in order to reach the entrance to the second room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After reaching the top of the area and going forward toward the second puzzle, don’t forget to open the shrine’s only treasure chest (featuring a Magic Wand), a feat you can accomplish by heading right of the second puzzle room entrance and then using Ascend on the platform showcased below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you completed the shrine’s first puzzle and opened its treasure chest, you will be able to complete its second puzzle and thus reach the altar by using your Ultrahand to place the rock tile in the way showcased below. Once you do that, just use Ascend once more to go up.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Related: How to Farm Arrows in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

After going up, you will find yourself inside a cage-like area. In order to get out and reach the altar for the shrine, just grab the stone slate located behind you and then place it like a ramp leading forward, in the way showcased below. After doing that, just get out of the cage and head to the altar in order to complete Jikais Shrine.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023