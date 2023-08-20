Akane-banashi Chapter 75 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 74 Spoilers

Akane-banashi is entering a new arc in light of Akane’s latest crushing loss. A post-mortem is conducted on the Zenza Renseikai selection round, and while Akane’s name comes up, it’s ultimately the winner who has everybody’s attention. However, the plucky young entertainer must get out of her funk in order to grow and carry on her father’s ambitions. Get ready here first for the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 75!

Akane-banashi Chapter 75 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 75 will release on Sunday, August 27. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re wanting to know when you can catch the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 75 as it drops, check this time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Akane looks to move on after her loss, while encountering a new, friendlier competition between festival stands!

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 74 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 75

Akane might be out of the selection process, but her name is not overlooked. In fact, her presence as a young rakugoka evokes nostalgia but is feared to cause an upheaval if she’s given too many opportunities too early.

But this process left her in a small depressive state in the final moments of Chapter 74, with a chance to bounce back as she helps at the Shikisai festival. As an entertainer, Akane is challenged by fellow apprentices at the Shiguma School to raise the most money at her stand. With their stands specializing in entertainment instead of food like takoyaki, Maikeru dons his Michael Jackson persona and is in it to win it. But this could be just the type of competitive nudge to get Akane’s spirits back up.

