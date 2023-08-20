Akane-banashi Chapter 75 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 74 Spoilers

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Akane-banashi is entering a new arc in light of Akane’s latest crushing loss. A post-mortem is conducted on the Zenza Renseikai selection round, and while Akane’s name comes up, it’s ultimately the winner who has everybody’s attention. However, the plucky young entertainer must get out of her funk in order to grow and carry on her father’s ambitions. Get ready here first for the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 75!

Akane-banashi Chapter 75 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 75 will release on Sunday, August 27. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 75

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Akane-banashi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re wanting to know when you can catch the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 75 as it drops, check this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Akane looks to move on after her loss, while encountering a new, friendlier competition between festival stands!

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 74 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 75

Akane might be out of the selection process, but her name is not overlooked. In fact, her presence as a young rakugoka evokes nostalgia but is feared to cause an upheaval if she’s given too many opportunities too early.

But this process left her in a small depressive state in the final moments of Chapter 74, with a chance to bounce back as she helps at the Shikisai festival. As an entertainer, Akane is challenged by fellow apprentices at the Shiguma School to raise the most money at her stand. With their stands specializing in entertainment instead of food like takoyaki, Maikeru dons his Michael Jackson persona and is in it to win it. But this could be just the type of competitive nudge to get Akane’s spirits back up.

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023