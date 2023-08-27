Akane-banashi Chapter 76 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 75 Spoilers

August 27th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Akane-banashi Chapter 76 Release Date
Akane-banashi has seen its titular protagonist being uncharacteristically glum in the latest chapters. Her winning attitude and plucky spirit were beaten down after the news following an intense competition that she couldn’t win over her streaming audiences. It’s forced her to regroup, lick her wounds, and re-examine her priorities as a performer. With the upcoming release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 76, will she get her second wind?

Akane-banashi Chapter 76 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 76 will release on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 76
Release Date Countdown
If you’re looking to catch Chapter 76 the moment it releases, be sure to check our Akane-banashi release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Akane takes stock of what she’s really at the festival to learn.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 75 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 76

Akane gets into the spirit of things as she sees classmates, superiors, and even her sensei get into their roles. She even receives a pep-talk from Shiguma Arakawa to “tighten up your loincloth” or to clear her mind. When she catches herself pondering over her loss again, she realizes that’s the trap she fell into.

In the closing moments the chapter, you see her fire return once again, turning a festival food stall sales pitch into a story in itself, winning over the crowd. In a contest to drive sales, her in-person charm will win out. While it’s not a current concern she will have to revisit how she can win over streaming audiences when that becomes a concern once again.

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023

