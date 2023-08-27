Akane-banashi Chapter 76 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 75 Spoilers

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Akane-banashi has seen its titular protagonist being uncharacteristically glum in the latest chapters. Her winning attitude and plucky spirit were beaten down after the news following an intense competition that she couldn’t win over her streaming audiences. It’s forced her to regroup, lick her wounds, and re-examine her priorities as a performer. With the upcoming release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 76, will she get her second wind?

Akane-banashi Chapter 76 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 76 will release on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 76

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re looking to catch Chapter 76 the moment it releases, be sure to check our Akane-banashi release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Akane takes stock of what she’s really at the festival to learn.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 75 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 76

Akane gets into the spirit of things as she sees classmates, superiors, and even her sensei get into their roles. She even receives a pep-talk from Shiguma Arakawa to “tighten up your loincloth” or to clear her mind. When she catches herself pondering over her loss again, she realizes that’s the trap she fell into.

In the closing moments the chapter, you see her fire return once again, turning a festival food stall sales pitch into a story in itself, winning over the crowd. In a contest to drive sales, her in-person charm will win out. While it’s not a current concern she will have to revisit how she can win over streaming audiences when that becomes a concern once again.

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023