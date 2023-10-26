All Yu Yu Hakusho Arcs in Order

Image: Yoshihiro Togashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media / Pierrot

Every anime and manga fan who enjoys the “dark” era of Shonen owes quite a lot to Yu Yu Hakusho. Written and drawn by Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter x Hunter), Yu Yu Hakusho broke the mold by splicing elements of supernatural horror into the tournament-based Shonen action formula story.

With Netflix set to produce a live-action adaption of the series, now is the perfect time to read Yu Yu Hakusho and watch its top-tier anime adaption. While it’s not nearly as long as many other long-running Shonen manga, Yu Yu Hakusho still has quite a lot of story to tell, so here’s all of the series’ story arcs in order!

How Do Story Arcs Work in Yu Yu Hakusho?

The story of Yu Yu Hakusho follows Yusuke Urameshi, a high-school delinquent who, in an uncharacteristic act of selflessness, sacrifices himself to save a child from being run over by a truck. After being offered the chance to return to life by the prince of the Underworld, Yusuke assumes the mantle of the “Spirit Detective,” an agent of the Underworld tasked with hunting down rogue demons and spirits who threaten humanity.

Like many other long-running Shonen series like One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho’s story is divided into several “sagas,” which can be broken down into various arcs. Here’s a breakdown of all the sagas and arcs in Yu Yu Hakusho.

Spirit Detective Saga

Story Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Yusuke’s Ordeal Arc Chapters 1-18 Episodes 1-5 Artifacts of Darkness Arc Chapters 19-24 Episodes 6-8 Genkai’s Tournament Arc Chapters 25-32 Episodes 9-13 Beasts of the Maz Castle Arc Chapters 33-44 Episodes 14-21 Rescue Yukina Arc Chapters 34-51 Episode 22-25

Dark Tournament Saga

Story Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Round One – Team Urameshi vs. Team Rokuyukai Arc Chapters 52-61 Episode 26-33 Round Two – Team Urameshi vs. Dr. Ichigaki Team Arc Chapters 62-65 Episode 34-36 Round Three – Team Urameshi vs. Team Masho Arc Chapters 66-77 Episode 37-44 Semi-Finals – Team Urameshi vs. Team Uraotogi Arc Chapters 78-87 Episodes 44-52 Semi-Finals – Genkai’s Death Arc Chapters 88-93 Episodes 52-53 Finals – Team Urameshi vs. Team Toguro Arc Chapters 94-110 Episodes 54-65 Epilogue Arc Chapters 111-112 Episode 66

Chapter Black Saga

Story Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Rescue Yusuke Arc Chapters 113-118 Episodes 67-70 The Doctor Arc Chapters 119-123 Episodes 71-74 The Seaman Arc Chapters 124-127 Episode 75-77 The Sniper Arc Chapters 128-132 Episodes 78-80 The Game-Master Arc Chapters 133-136 Episodes 81-83 The Last Half-Hour Arc Chapters 137-145 Episodes 84-93 Into the Makai Arc Chapters 146-153 Episode 94

Three Kings Saga

Story Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes The Invitation Arc Chapters 154-158 Episodes 95-97 1-Year Arc Chapters 159-163 Episodes 96-103 Makai Unification Tournament Chapters 164-170 Episodes 104-111 And So… chapters 171-175 Episode 112

How to Read and Watch Yu Yu Hakushu

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most popular manga ever published, so it’s easy to find online. Both Viz Media and the Shonen Jump reader app host Yu Yu Hakusho, so you can read it if you have an account on either. The Yu Yu Hakusho anime is available on Crunchyroll, but only if you have premium.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023