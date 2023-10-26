All Yu Yu Hakusho Arcs in Order

October 26th, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Where Can You Read Yu Yu Hakusho Online
Image: Yoshihiro Togashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media / Pierrot

Every anime and manga fan who enjoys the “dark” era of Shonen owes quite a lot to Yu Yu Hakusho. Written and drawn by Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter x Hunter), Yu Yu Hakusho broke the mold by splicing elements of supernatural horror into the tournament-based Shonen action formula story.

With Netflix set to produce a live-action adaption of the series, now is the perfect time to read Yu Yu Hakusho and watch its top-tier anime adaption. While it’s not nearly as long as many other long-running Shonen manga, Yu Yu Hakusho still has quite a lot of story to tell, so here’s all of the series’ story arcs in order!

How Do Story Arcs Work in Yu Yu Hakusho?

Yu-Yu-Hakusho
Image: Yoshihiro Togashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media / Pierrot

The story of Yu Yu Hakusho follows Yusuke Urameshi, a high-school delinquent who, in an uncharacteristic act of selflessness, sacrifices himself to save a child from being run over by a truck. After being offered the chance to return to life by the prince of the Underworld, Yusuke assumes the mantle of the “Spirit Detective,” an agent of the Underworld tasked with hunting down rogue demons and spirits who threaten humanity.

Like many other long-running Shonen series like One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho’s story is divided into several “sagas,” which can be broken down into various arcs. Here’s a breakdown of all the sagas and arcs in Yu Yu Hakusho.

Related: All Fairy Tail Arcs in Order

Spirit Detective Saga

Story ArcManga ChaptersAnime Episodes
Yusuke’s Ordeal ArcChapters 1-18Episodes 1-5
Artifacts of Darkness Arc Chapters 19-24Episodes 6-8
Genkai’s Tournament Arc Chapters 25-32Episodes 9-13
Beasts of the Maz Castle ArcChapters 33-44Episodes 14-21
Rescue Yukina ArcChapters 34-51Episode 22-25

Dark Tournament Saga

Story ArcManga ChaptersAnime Episodes
Round One – Team Urameshi vs. Team Rokuyukai ArcChapters 52-61Episode 26-33
Round Two – Team Urameshi vs. Dr. Ichigaki Team ArcChapters 62-65Episode 34-36
Round Three – Team Urameshi vs. Team Masho ArcChapters 66-77Episode 37-44
Semi-Finals – Team Urameshi vs. Team Uraotogi ArcChapters 78-87Episodes 44-52
Semi-Finals – Genkai’s Death ArcChapters 88-93Episodes 52-53
Finals – Team Urameshi vs. Team Toguro Arc Chapters 94-110Episodes 54-65
Epilogue ArcChapters 111-112Episode 66

Chapter Black Saga

Story ArcManga ChaptersAnime Episodes
Rescue Yusuke ArcChapters 113-118Episodes 67-70
The Doctor ArcChapters 119-123Episodes 71-74
The Seaman ArcChapters 124-127Episode 75-77
The Sniper ArcChapters 128-132Episodes 78-80
The Game-Master ArcChapters 133-136Episodes 81-83
The Last Half-Hour ArcChapters 137-145Episodes 84-93
Into the Makai ArcChapters 146-153Episode 94

Three Kings Saga

Story ArcManga ChaptersAnime Episodes
The Invitation ArcChapters 154-158Episodes 95-97
1-Year ArcChapters 159-163Episodes 96-103
Makai Unification TournamentChapters 164-170Episodes 104-111
And So…chapters 171-175Episode 112

How to Read and Watch Yu Yu Hakushu

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most popular manga ever published, so it’s easy to find online. Both Viz Media and the Shonen Jump reader app host Yu Yu Hakusho, so you can read it if you have an account on either. The Yu Yu Hakusho anime is available on Crunchyroll, but only if you have premium.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Drew Kopp has been a writer at Attack of the Fanboy for three months and has covered Baldur's Gate 3, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Ahsoka. He has a Bachelor's in Creative Writing and loves writing about indie games and celebrity gossip. When he isn't writing, he can be found reading fantasy books or rocking out as Bard in Dungeons & Dragons.

More Stories by Drew Kopp

More on Attack of the Fanboy :