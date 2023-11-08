Berserk Chapter 375: Raw Scans and Leaks Show Guts in Chains

Images: Kentaro Miura / Studio Gaga / Liden Films / GEMBA / Millepensee, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Berserk is back this November with more fantastic artwork and expansive storytelling to carry out the late Kentaro Miura’s vision. The leaks and raw scans have already begun to spring from Berserk Chapter 375, and the Kushans will come out of this one alive.

Berserk Chapter 375: Leaks & Raw Scans Show Guts Captured Before His Berserker Armor Could Wreak Havok

According to spoilers and leaks already surfacing for Berserk Chapter 375 as reported by d0nut, it looks like the Kushans might have successfully subdued Guts after all. This is despite people fearing (or perhaps, hoping) he would lash out or unleash his Berserker armor. But with Rickert among the crowd, even revealing himself at this time, this would have been an unlikely conclusion, especially with Rickert’s plot significance.

Instead, we see members of the Black Swordsman Party being captured as well, with Isidro being particularly upset by the developments, yet powerless to resist. All in all, though, it’s pretty neat seeing Daiba along with Rickert, and the likes of Guts, Roderick, Schierke, and the rest of the Black Swordsman Party in the same chapter as they sail to their next destination. The chapter ends apparently with the Kushan boats rowing to a shining city at the shore, a welcome sight after escaping the destruction of Elfheim.

When Can Fans Read Berserk Chapter 375?

Berserk Chapter 375 will hit shelves in the November 10, 2023 issue of Young Animal in Japan, with fan translations likely hitting no sooner than tomorrow, November 9, 2023, if not sooner. Since scans are already surfacing, it’s only a matter of time but we’ll have to wait likely a year before Dark Horse localizes an official translation in North America.

While we know there won’t be another chapter in the November 24 issue, we can still hold out hope for at least one last chapter for 2023 in December, but considering some delays this year, don’t hold your breath.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023