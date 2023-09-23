Berserk Chapter 375 Release Date and Chapter 374 Spoilers

Images: Kentaro Miura / Kouji Mori / Studio Gaga / Hakusensha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Berserk is back, again. For real, it’s happening and we’re entering a new arc. In what’s being called the “Eastern Exile Arc” we see the latest episode, or chapter, detailing what happens next for Guts in his vulnerable state. It’s been a while since we’ve seen things look so grim for the series, but it’s given a glimmer of hope with how some of the supporting cast appear in this latest chapter. Gather everything you need to know so you can wait out the period leading up to the release date for Berserk Chapter 375!

Berserk Chapter 375 Release Date

Berserk will release Chapter 375, at the earliest, on Friday, October 27, 2023. As this is a developing story, we will keep you updated with the latest details. We’ve gotten confirmation that it will not be released in the next issue of Young Animal which hits shelves on October 13. The chapter ends with the classically ominous “To Be Continued” We can have faith the hiatus won’t be as intense as the last one.

"Berserk" by Kentarou Miura, Studio Gaga, Kouji Mori will be on break in the upcoming Young Animal issue 20/2023 out October, 13. pic.twitter.com/rG0fdtCkDI — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) September 19, 2023

The good news is, a week after Chapter 374 is released, there’s an announcement with the launch of Volume 42 on September 29, 2023!

For those curious about how Berserk releases before it’s localized by Dark Horse Manga in North America, it was originally released in Japan under Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine. This publication drops on the 2nd and 4th Friday of every month.

RECAP: Berserk Chapter 374 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 375

Berserk Chapter 374 released with a naval assault by the Kushans on all fronts around the Seahorse where Guts and his companions are aboard. They quickly board the vessel, with Serpico and Isidro deftly escaping to go toward the stateroom. Schierke’s ritual is meant to go undisturbed, and Serpico is concerned for Farnese’s safety. But the Kushans aim for one particular room.

They reach the room where Guts is resting in his vulnerable state. If he were in better condition, you could be assured he’d dismember the whole raiding party. But it’s good news that he didn’t, as among the Kushans, you see a familiar pair of young eyes gazing at the black swordsman in chains. It’s Rickert!

Speculation is open wide at the moment as to where this leads. Perhaps Guts unites with the Kushans against their common enemy, Griffith. The Kushans have conquered Midland, hinting that they’re expanding with a naval presence, but Rickert’s presence suggests likely a more significant meaning for Guts. We might see Guts’ spirits renewed, or at least empowered to some extent with this reunion. For now, though, we just have to wait until the release of Berserk Chapter 375 and the Eastern Exile Arc!

