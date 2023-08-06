Blue Box Chapter 113 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 112 Spoilers

Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Hearts are heavy but decisions are made in the latest chapter of Blue Box. As the focus shifts away from the Taiki and Chinatsu story for a moment, we see how others are doing, especially in the wake of recent romantic developments. While some discoveries are not always easy to hear, they can ultimately turn into opportunities with the right mindset such as with Hina Chono. Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 113!

Blue Box Chapter 113 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 113 will release on Sunday, August 20. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 113

Release Date

If you’re hoping to catch the next chapter and live outside the above regions, we’ve got you covered as well! Check below for our release time zone guide for Blue Box Chapter 113!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hina feels the truth sting extra-harshly about Taiki and Chinatsu, especially as she reels from her own breakup.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 112 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 113

Hina Chono finds herself feeling more comfortable with Taiki until she teases him that if he doesn’t confess to Chinatsu, somebody might scoop her up. But we then see a long, pregnant pause as Taiki reveals that he confessed, as the pair are now together.

In her loneliness, Hina reflects on things feeling like everybody is growing up all around her. Wanting to move on, she winds up stumbling upon another confession, Kyo asking out her friend Ayame. While this confession doesn’t go too well, Hina confides in her and Kyo that she wants to be introduced to a boy. While it seems doubtful she’ll move on quickly, the chapter closes with a hopeful smile on her face.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023