Blue Box Chapter 114 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 113 Spoilers

August 20th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Sometimes a little personal growth makes for a great story, and in less than 20 pages, the latest chapter of Blue Box did just that. Dealing with feelings for someone that aren’t reciprocated can be especially difficult when balancing a friendship, as well as seeing them in your extracurricular activities. But getting past these difficulties is key for Hina Chono so that she can overcome her crush on Taiki. Get ready for the release of Blue Box Chapter 114 here to see what comes next!

Blue Box Chapter 114 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 114 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re looking to see what happens next, check our Blue Box Chapter 114 release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 113, it looks like Chono might just find the relief she needs from her feelings of unrequited love.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 113 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 114

Things pick up from where they left off in Chapter 112 with Hina Chono still depressed about Taiki’s new relationship. She seeks out advice and winds up speaking to Kyo Kasahara for advice on moving on, but finds out that running away from her friendship with Taiki would be unfair.

What this means for Chono’s development is tough to say, but it appears she’s ready to move on without losing her precious connection with Taiki. Additionally, she congratulates him directly in this, as the chapter concludes, choosing to be a supportive friend. For readers with whom this story might resonate, it’s worthwhile to consider avoiding burning bridges just because somebody doesn’t return your feelings. What Chono demonstrated here is acceptance in favor of denial.

