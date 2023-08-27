Blue Box Chapter 115 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 114 Spoilers

Images: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Taiki’s badminton tourney takes center stage in Chapter 114 of Blue Box. The series has had several chapters now that have focused more greatly on his personal development and support system as he gets ready to climb for the nationals. But now, the big question is, will his athleticism and skill push him the rest of the way, or will he falter to a fearsome competitor? Find out upon the release date of Blue Box Chapter 115!

Blue Box Chapter 115 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 115 will be released on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 115

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops check out our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Taiki’s strengths are assessed along with those of his prospective rival.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 114 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 115

Taiki gets ready for the First Year Tournament while learning that consistently playing against superior players for practice might not be enough. He’s a challenger, akin to the tortoise from the story of the Tortoise and the Hare.

But as it’s aptly pointed out, unlike the complacent hare whose cockiness cost him the race, not all hares are lazy in the real world, so Taiki will have to try and shake the confidence of his opponent, Yusa. In the closing chapters, in a sweet phone call with Chinatsu, Taiki receives the support he might just need to push forward.

This article was updated on August 27th, 2023