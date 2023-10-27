Blue Lock Chapter 239: Release Date & Spoilers

October 27th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Lock Chapter 239 Release Date
Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha

It took a long, protracted series of installments, but the latest game in Blue Lock is over as we get ready for the release of Chapter 239. The match between the Bastard München and Ubers teams has ended to the satisfaction and relief of readers everywhere, but now we ask, what’s next?

One thing is for sure: the status quo will change in the world of football after this latest chapter. Yo Hiori and Yoichi Isagi achieved something pretty incredible, but the story is far from over!

Blue Lock Chapter 239: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Lock Chapter 239 is set for release on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Japan first at 12:00 AM JST. It will be available to read online at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET on November 7, 2023, for most fans worldwide. After news broke about artist Yusuke Nomura getting sick, it looks like the series is on a one-week hiatus.

You’ll be able to check when the chapter drops below, based on your region:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

It will be available on the Weekly Shōnen Magazine website, where you can read its original Japanese release, as well as English translations courtesy of Kodansha later on.

Blue Lock Chapter 239: Spoilers

As of October 24, 2023, no spoilers or raw scans have surfaced just yet for Blue Lock Chapter 239. With the recent hiatus update, we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer before any are spotted.

Blue Lock Chapter 238 Recap

There’s only one thing we should be talking about here in Blue Lock Chapter 238: the goal. It’s been many furiously frustrating months without a goal to cap off the match and bring things to an end.

The chapter began with a clear indicator that things were about to finish conclusively, with Hiori in control of the ball. Niko isn’t able to keep up and aims to slow him down. His opponents on the Ubers have all eyes on him, deftly maneuvering the field, feinting while setting up the goal.

Hiori gives off the impression that he’s not aiming to make the pass after all but take the shot himself. Yet, in a moment where Hiori and Isagi seemingly share the same intents, he seemingly blindly passes to Isagi, knowing he’ll be there to receive. Isagi blitzes to his spot to accept the pass. He does and scores a stunning goal to end the match. By doing so, they’ll surely cement a potent image for themselves in the football world, executing a perfect play while connected as teammates immaculately.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023

