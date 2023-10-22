Blue Lock Chapter 238: Spoilers, Release Date & Time

Get ready for the release of Blue Lock Chapter 238 here!

October 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Lock Chapter 238 Release Date Spoilers
Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Neo Egoist League Arc has been going strong for a long time in Blue Lock, but the anticipated release date of Chapter 238 might bring some relief for the fans. But as spoilers begin to surface as it gets ready to hit Weekly Shonen Magazine, we’re ready to prime you with the latest juicy details!

Everything rides on these next moments when Isagi’s team Bastard München faces off against the Ubers, so check here for everything you need to know!

Blue Lock Chapter 238 Spoilers

Spoilers have surfaced thanks to prominent leakers like Rayuga, and it appears that in Blue Lock Chapter 238, Isagi finally scores the goal we’ve all been waiting for! Isagi gets himself set up to receive the pass and end the game, and Hiori sets him up, knowing they share the same ideal location for him to receive.

Related: Blue Lock Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Despite the best attempts by the Ubers, when they thought Hiori was going in for the goal, he maintained his focus but didn’t give away the play. He passed to the left, and in doing so, demonstrated how the pair can surpass their wildest expectations instinctively.

Blue Lock Chapter 238 Release Date and Where to Read

Blue Lock will release Chapter 238 on October 25, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST, or October 24, 2023 for most fans worldwide. Be sure to check when the chapter drops at the following times, based on your region:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT
Blue Lock Chapter 238
Release Date Countdown | AOTF

It will be available on the Weekly Shōnen Magazine website, where you can read its original Japanese release, as well as English translations courtesy of Kodansha later on.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :