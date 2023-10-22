Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Neo Egoist League Arc has been going strong for a long time in Blue Lock, but the anticipated release date of Chapter 238 might bring some relief for the fans. But as spoilers begin to surface as it gets ready to hit Weekly Shonen Magazine, we’re ready to prime you with the latest juicy details!

Everything rides on these next moments when Isagi’s team Bastard München faces off against the Ubers, so check here for everything you need to know!

Blue Lock Chapter 238 Spoilers

Spoilers have surfaced thanks to prominent leakers like Rayuga, and it appears that in Blue Lock Chapter 238, Isagi finally scores the goal we’ve all been waiting for! Isagi gets himself set up to receive the pass and end the game, and Hiori sets him up, knowing they share the same ideal location for him to receive.

Despite the best attempts by the Ubers, when they thought Hiori was going in for the goal, he maintained his focus but didn’t give away the play. He passed to the left, and in doing so, demonstrated how the pair can surpass their wildest expectations instinctively.

Blue Lock Chapter 238 Release Date and Where to Read

Blue Lock will release Chapter 238 on October 25, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST, or October 24, 2023 for most fans worldwide. Be sure to check when the chapter drops at the following times, based on your region:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

It will be available on the Weekly Shōnen Magazine website, where you can read its original Japanese release, as well as English translations courtesy of Kodansha later on.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023