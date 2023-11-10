Blue Lock Chapter 240 Leaks and Spoilers Show Isagi’s Place Among the Player Rankings

Blue Lock is seeing its status quo evolve as chapters pass. Yoichi Isagi is making an impressive show of his abilities, with his latest performance netting the team a win. But as the leaks for Blue Lock Chapter 240 show the new rankings, Isagi still has some climbing to do.

Blue Lock Chapter 240 Leaks Show Isagi Close to the Top of the Rankings

According to the latest leaks, courtesy of Rayuga on Twitter, Blue Lock Chapter 240 has revealed the latest updates on rankings for the series, with Isagi at #2.

The top 23 will represent Japan in the U20 World Cup, and the rankings are as follows:

Blue Lock Character Position Ranking Bid Price Nijiro Nanase Forward 29 ¥3,000,000 Junichi Wanima Forward 28 ¥4,000,000 Gen Fukaku

/

Reiji Hiiragi Goalkeeper

/

Forward 26/27 ¥5,000,000 Kazuma Nio Center Back 25 ¥6,000,000 Zantetsu Tsurugi Forward 24 ¥8,000,000 Aoshi Tokimitsu Forward 23 ¥10,000,000 Haru Hayate Defensive Midfielder 22 ¥13,000,000 Miroku Darai Left Side Back 21 ¥15,000,000 Jingo Raichi Defensive Midfielder/Forward 20 ¥18,000,000 Yo Hiori

/

Shuto Sendo Forward/ Winger/Side Back

Forward / Midfielder 18/19 ¥20,000,000 Eita Oyota Right Wing/Forward/Side Back 17 ¥22,000,000 Tabito Karasu Defensive Midfielder/Forward 16 ¥24,000,000 Ryusei Shido Forward 15 ¥25,000,000 Ikki Niko Forward/Center Back/Defensive Midfielder/Offensive Midfielder 14 ¥30,000,000 Gin Gagamaru Goalkeeper/Forward 13 ¥32,000,000 Ranze Kurona Side Back/Forward 12 ¥34,000,000 Jyubei Aryu Center Back/Forward 11 ¥35,000,000 Kenyu Yukimiya

/

Reo Mikage Side Back/Forward/Left Wing

/

Center Midfielder/Defensive Midfielder/Center Back/Forward 9/10 ¥36,000,000 Oliver Aiku Center Back 8 ¥38,000,000 Seishiro Nagi Forward/Right Wing/Offensive Midfielder 7 ¥43,000,000 Rensuke Kunigami /

Hyoma Chigiri Forward

/

Left Ring/Right Back/Forward 5/6 ¥50,000,000 Meguru Bachira Forward/Left Side Back 4 ¥66,000,000 Shoei Baro Forward/Right Wing 3 ¥130,000,000 Yoichi Isagi Forward/Offensive Midfielder 2 ¥150,000,000 Rin Itoshi Forward 1 ¥180,000,000

As you can see, there’s plenty of cause for excitement for Isagi’s placement. However, Rin Itoshi’s impressive hat trick in the most recent installment that singlehandedly secured his win catapulted him to the top.

Blue Lock Chapter 240 Spoilers Show Isagi is Still Valued Lower Than His Rivals

On top of this ranking, it’s revealed that ¥320,000,000 was placed as a bid on Michael Kaiser to be the ace for Real. While this should be exciting news as Kaiser is poised to become the best striker in the world, Kaiser is bothered by this valuation just as much as Isagi is.

Isagi sees this as him being valued lower than half of Kaiser’s bid, and falling short of Rin as second place doesn’t even feel accurate. Dissatisfied with this ranking, it initiates a 3-way battle for the very top, with Isagi being the common target!

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023