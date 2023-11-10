Blue Lock Chapter 240 Leaks and Spoilers Show Isagi’s Place Among the Player Rankings

Blue Lock is seeing its status quo evolve as chapters pass. Yoichi Isagi is making an impressive show of his abilities, with his latest performance netting the team a win. But as the leaks for Blue Lock Chapter 240 show the new rankings, Isagi still has some climbing to do.
Blue Lock Chapter 240 Leaks Show Isagi Close to the Top of the Rankings
According to the latest leaks, courtesy of Rayuga on Twitter, Blue Lock Chapter 240 has revealed the latest updates on rankings for the series, with Isagi at #2.
The top 23 will represent Japan in the U20 World Cup, and the rankings are as follows:
|Blue Lock Character
|Position
|Ranking
|Bid Price
|Nijiro Nanase
|Forward
|29
|¥3,000,000
|Junichi Wanima
|Forward
|28
|¥4,000,000
|Gen Fukaku
/
Reiji Hiiragi
|Goalkeeper
/
Forward
|26/27
|¥5,000,000
|Kazuma Nio
|Center Back
|25
|¥6,000,000
|Zantetsu Tsurugi
|Forward
|24
|¥8,000,000
|Aoshi Tokimitsu
|Forward
|23
|¥10,000,000
|Haru Hayate
|Defensive Midfielder
|22
|¥13,000,000
|Miroku Darai
|Left Side Back
|21
|¥15,000,000
|Jingo Raichi
|Defensive Midfielder/Forward
|20
|¥18,000,000
|Yo Hiori
/
Shuto Sendo
|Forward/ Winger/Side Back
Forward / Midfielder
|18/19
|¥20,000,000
|Eita Oyota
|Right Wing/Forward/Side Back
|17
|¥22,000,000
|Tabito Karasu
|Defensive Midfielder/Forward
|16
|¥24,000,000
|Ryusei Shido
|Forward
|15
|¥25,000,000
|Ikki Niko
|Forward/Center Back/Defensive Midfielder/Offensive Midfielder
|14
|¥30,000,000
|Gin Gagamaru
|Goalkeeper/Forward
|13
|¥32,000,000
|Ranze Kurona
|Side Back/Forward
|12
|¥34,000,000
|Jyubei Aryu
|Center Back/Forward
|11
|¥35,000,000
|Kenyu Yukimiya
/
Reo Mikage
|Side Back/Forward/Left Wing
/
Center Midfielder/Defensive Midfielder/Center Back/Forward
|9/10
|¥36,000,000
|Oliver Aiku
|Center Back
|8
|¥38,000,000
|Seishiro Nagi
|Forward/Right Wing/Offensive Midfielder
|7
|¥43,000,000
|Rensuke Kunigami /
Hyoma Chigiri
|Forward
/
Left Ring/Right Back/Forward
|5/6
|¥50,000,000
|Meguru Bachira
|Forward/Left Side Back
|4
|¥66,000,000
|Shoei Baro
|Forward/Right Wing
|3
|¥130,000,000
|Yoichi Isagi
|Forward/Offensive Midfielder
|2
|¥150,000,000
|Rin Itoshi
|Forward
|1
|¥180,000,000
As you can see, there’s plenty of cause for excitement for Isagi’s placement. However, Rin Itoshi’s impressive hat trick in the most recent installment that singlehandedly secured his win catapulted him to the top.
Blue Lock Chapter 240 Spoilers Show Isagi is Still Valued Lower Than His Rivals
On top of this ranking, it’s revealed that ¥320,000,000 was placed as a bid on Michael Kaiser to be the ace for Real. While this should be exciting news as Kaiser is poised to become the best striker in the world, Kaiser is bothered by this valuation just as much as Isagi is.
Isagi sees this as him being valued lower than half of Kaiser’s bid, and falling short of Rin as second place doesn’t even feel accurate. Dissatisfied with this ranking, it initiates a 3-way battle for the very top, with Isagi being the common target!
- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023