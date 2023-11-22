Blue Lock Chapter 242: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 241 Spoilers

Ego is a powerful force in the latest chapters.

November 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Lock Chapter 242 Release Date
Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Sky-high ambitions and swollen egos are common in the hit sports manga Blue Lock, but lately, they’re the focal point of entire chapters. While some question their resolve as athletes, others never wavered, with the potential for focus on Michael Kaiser in the release of Blue Lock Chapter 242!

Blue Lock Chapter 242 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Lock is scheduled to release Chapter 242 on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at midnight JST. This means most readers worldwide will be able to check out the chapter at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET! Its chapters will first be available on the Weekly Shonen Magazine website in Japanese, although fans are quick to translate this!

Blue Lock Chapter 242
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Next Chapter Drops!

As with many series we follow, we will keep you updated on the Blue Lock manga chapter release date schedule. Additionally, if you’re wondering when the chapter drops in your time zone, check our release time guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe4:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 241, after getting their valuations, Isagi is the subject of admiration and roasting, while Kaiser gets his moments of reflection.

Blue Lock Chapter 241 Recap and Spoilers

With Yoichi Isagi’s ¥150,000,000 valuation from the previous chapter, stories quickly emerged about the possibilities of Kaiser and Isagi syncing up to become the best striker duo in the world. However, social media impressions also show their tendency to butt heads, and even jokingly allude to their potential as a couple in the Neo Egoist League, which makes for easy bait to bother Isagi.

But Gurimu ‘Igaguri’ Igarashi, who received no valuation, approaches Isagi to ask how he can survive in their shared world. Igaguri believes his goal of achieving stardom to get out of taking over his family’s temple is shaky, but Isagi reaffirms that their goals are the foundation of their ego. It makes each player unique, even if the goals are simpler or shorter-term. This empowers Igaguri and reminds readers of Isagi’s potent leadership.

The final chapters close on Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness, the former practicing relentlessly, while the latter thinks back on their shared experiences. Kaiser couldn’t endure the idea of leaving the Neo Egoist League despite getting an offer from La Real while still having lost to Isagi. This intense training closes the chapter as Ness thinks back on Kaiser’s influence as a teammate.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :