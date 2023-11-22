Blue Lock Chapter 242: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 241 Spoilers

Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Sky-high ambitions and swollen egos are common in the hit sports manga Blue Lock, but lately, they’re the focal point of entire chapters. While some question their resolve as athletes, others never wavered, with the potential for focus on Michael Kaiser in the release of Blue Lock Chapter 242!

Blue Lock Chapter 242 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Lock is scheduled to release Chapter 242 on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at midnight JST. This means most readers worldwide will be able to check out the chapter at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET! Its chapters will first be available on the Weekly Shonen Magazine website in Japanese, although fans are quick to translate this!

As with many series we follow, we will keep you updated on the Blue Lock manga chapter release date schedule. Additionally, if you’re wondering when the chapter drops in your time zone, check our release time guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 241, after getting their valuations, Isagi is the subject of admiration and roasting, while Kaiser gets his moments of reflection.

Blue Lock Chapter 241 Recap and Spoilers

With Yoichi Isagi’s ¥150,000,000 valuation from the previous chapter, stories quickly emerged about the possibilities of Kaiser and Isagi syncing up to become the best striker duo in the world. However, social media impressions also show their tendency to butt heads, and even jokingly allude to their potential as a couple in the Neo Egoist League, which makes for easy bait to bother Isagi.

But Gurimu ‘Igaguri’ Igarashi, who received no valuation, approaches Isagi to ask how he can survive in their shared world. Igaguri believes his goal of achieving stardom to get out of taking over his family’s temple is shaky, but Isagi reaffirms that their goals are the foundation of their ego. It makes each player unique, even if the goals are simpler or shorter-term. This empowers Igaguri and reminds readers of Isagi’s potent leadership.

The final chapters close on Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness, the former practicing relentlessly, while the latter thinks back on their shared experiences. Kaiser couldn’t endure the idea of leaving the Neo Egoist League despite getting an offer from La Real while still having lost to Isagi. This intense training closes the chapter as Ness thinks back on Kaiser’s influence as a teammate.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023