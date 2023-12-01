Blue Lock Chapter 243 Leaks and Raw Scans Feature the Story of Kaiser’s Tattoo

Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

While exploring this detour into Alexis Ness’ past in Blue Lock, readers didn’t expect such an interesting and tragic past. But with the leaks for Blue Lock Chapter 243, we now see how Michael Kaiser’s role fits into the story, and how it transformed Ness for the better.

Blue Lock Chapter 243 Leaks Have Kaiser Building Ness’ Confidence

Courtesy of leaks and translations by Rayuga and Hoshi801 on X / Twitter the raw scans for Blue Lock Chapter 243 feature Kaiser’s interesting perspectives on human psychology. His beliefs about the impossible as something that humans can choose whether or not to accept indicates an important fact that we, much like Ness, often doubt ourselves to the point of it becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Kaiser says that the impossible exists as a survival instinct for humanity not to get their hopes up. He points out Ness’ potential to punch above his weight class as a player, and that he just needs the proper support. They won their game together from the flashback starting in Chapter 242, thus “crushing the impossible.” If not for Kaiser’s intense athletic ambitions, I’d venture to say he’d make a compelling motivational speaker.

Blue Lock Chapter 243 Raw Scans Explore the Meaning of Michael Kaiser’s Tattoo

Along with his spoken beliefs about the impossible, Kaiser put his money where his mouth was by affirming his beliefs with his signature blue rose tattoo. He believed he was initially a weak-minded person who constantly lost to the impossible, so he got this tattoo as a reminder.

As he puts it, in the world of flowers, the blue rose symbolizes the unattainable or impossible, an anomaly in nature. In a metaphorical sense, he wishes to become this blue rose in the world, to be an impossible being. This explains his intense dedication to outplaying other stars in the series like Yoichi Isagi, as he wishes to win the Champions League and the World Cup and shatter all other players’ ambitions, with Isagi being his prime target.

