Blue Lock Chapter 243: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 242 Spoilers

With an exciting series like Blue Lock, fans have been consistently pleased with its most recent chapters. The plot got past its glacial pacing from the most recent match and now we get to see important character backstories with the release of Blue Lock Chapter 243!

Blue Lock Chapter 243 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Lock is currently scheduled to release Chapter 243 on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Japan at midnight JST. Raw scans and leaks typically surface on Saturdays before that for most readers worldwide, but it’ll be available to check out fully at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Its chapters will first be available on the Weekly Shonen Magazine website in Japanese, although fans are quick to translate this!

If you want to follow our Blue Lock manga chapter release date schedule for 2023, you’ll see a pretty consistent weekly pattern. If you want to see when this chapter drops in your region, consult this time zone guide below!

In Chapter 242, we saw Ness’ backstory leading to how he met Kaiser.

Blue Lock Chapter 242 Recap and Spoilers

Alexis Ness had a rough upbringing, as shown in the leaks and raw scans. When he went to his family to get bumps or bruises healed, they dismissively told him what to do so he could do it himself. When he believed in magic and played make-believe because…well, he’s a child, they scolded him. But when he discovered football, and how good he truly was at it, he discovered a magic of his own.

But this wouldn’t last, with the magic fading as he discovered other players as good as him, and he started to falter. This is where Michael Kaiser steps in, a powerful force that picks him up and pushes him forward.

Fans were surprised by the Ness backstory, with even leakers like Rayuga assuming it’d be a Kaiser chapter, but their sources suggest it’ll be coming up in the release of Blue Lock Chapter 243!

