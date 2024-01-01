Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

December 31st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell , J.R. Waugh , Areeba Khan
Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023
Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a Chainsaw Man manga release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? CSM is a captivating Japanese manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto that’s continued to garner hype thanks to mature storytelling and insane concepts, so don’t miss out!

What is Chainsaw Man’s Manga Release Schedule?

Chainsaw Man releases on Tuesdays available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Chainsaw Man portal, however, it doesn’t always release a new chapter weekly. Fans have come to expect a new chapter of CSM every one to two weeks.

Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Here’s our latest up-to-date schedule for Chainsaw Man based on the recent chapter release pattern it had going into 2024. As an ongoing manga that returned with Part 2 in July 2022, it’s had readers ecstatic, even with the surprising shift in character focus.

ChapterRelease Date
152January 9, 2024
153January 16, 2024
154January 23, 2024
155January 30, 2024
156February 6, 2024
157February 13, 2024
158February 20, 2024
159February 27, 2024
160March 5, 2024
161March 12, 2024
162March 19, 2024
163March 26, 2024
164April 2, 2024
165April 9, 2024
166April 16, 2024
167April 23, 2024
168May 7, 2024
169May 14, 2024
170May 21, 2024
171May 28, 2024
172June 4, 2024
173June 11, 2024
174June 18, 2024
175June 25, 2024
176July 2, 2024
177July 9, 2024
178July 16, 2024
179July 23, 2024
180July 30, 2024
181August 6, 2024
182August 13, 2024
183August 20, 2024
184September 3, 2024
185September 10, 2024
186September 17, 2024
187September 24, 2024
188October 1, 2024
189October 8, 2024
190October 15, 2024
191October 22, 2024
192October 29, 2024
193November 5, 2024
194November 12, 2024
195November 19, 2024
196November 26, 2024
197December 3, 2024
198December 10, 2024
199December 17, 2024

Aside from holiday breaks, it has a semi-regular schedule, which we’ll revise with any updates including author and publication hiatuses.

Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you can find the chapter schedule for Chainsaw Man through 2023, a phenomenal year for the series following the stellar reception to the 2022 anime.

ChapterRelease Date
116January 3, 2023
117January 10, 2023
118January 17, 2023
119January 31, 2023
120February 14, 2023
121February 21, 2023
122March 7, 2023
123March 14, 2023
124March 28, 2023
125April 4, 2023
126April 11, 2023
127April 18, 2023
128April 25, 2023
129May 9, 2023
130May 23, 2023
131May 30, 2023
132June 13, 2023
133June 20, 2023
134June 27, 2023
135July 11, 2023
136July 18, 2023
137July 25, 2023
138August 8, 2023
139August 15, 2023
140August 22, 2023
141August 29, 2023
142September 12, 2023
143September 19, 2023
144September 26, 2023
145October 10, 2023
146October 17, 2023
147October 31, 2023
148November 14, 2023
149November 21, 2023
150December 5, 2023
151December 19, 2023

This series gets 1-week a hiatus lately every 2-4 weeks, much like Jujutsu Kaisen. While every chapter is an anticipated new update for CSM fans, it can be difficult to follow its release date schedule, so we’ll keep this piece updated with any additional author or publication breaks! Keep an eye out, as the series introduces us to the Chainsaw Man Church as Asa’s fame grows — while Denji’s fades.

