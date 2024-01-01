Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a Chainsaw Man manga release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? CSM is a captivating Japanese manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto that’s continued to garner hype thanks to mature storytelling and insane concepts, so don’t miss out!

What is Chainsaw Man’s Manga Release Schedule?

Chainsaw Man releases on Tuesdays available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Chainsaw Man portal, however, it doesn’t always release a new chapter weekly. Fans have come to expect a new chapter of CSM every one to two weeks.

Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Here’s our latest up-to-date schedule for Chainsaw Man based on the recent chapter release pattern it had going into 2024. As an ongoing manga that returned with Part 2 in July 2022, it’s had readers ecstatic, even with the surprising shift in character focus.

Chapter Release Date 152 January 9, 2024 153 January 16, 2024 154 January 23, 2024 155 January 30, 2024 156 February 6, 2024 157 February 13, 2024 158 February 20, 2024 159 February 27, 2024 160 March 5, 2024 161 March 12, 2024 162 March 19, 2024 163 March 26, 2024 164 April 2, 2024 165 April 9, 2024 166 April 16, 2024 167 April 23, 2024 168 May 7, 2024 169 May 14, 2024 170 May 21, 2024 171 May 28, 2024 172 June 4, 2024 173 June 11, 2024 174 June 18, 2024 175 June 25, 2024 176 July 2, 2024 177 July 9, 2024 178 July 16, 2024 179 July 23, 2024 180 July 30, 2024 181 August 6, 2024 182 August 13, 2024 183 August 20, 2024 184 September 3, 2024 185 September 10, 2024 186 September 17, 2024 187 September 24, 2024 188 October 1, 2024 189 October 8, 2024 190 October 15, 2024 191 October 22, 2024 192 October 29, 2024 193 November 5, 2024 194 November 12, 2024 195 November 19, 2024 196 November 26, 2024 197 December 3, 2024 198 December 10, 2024 199 December 17, 2024

Aside from holiday breaks, it has a semi-regular schedule, which we’ll revise with any updates including author and publication hiatuses.

Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you can find the chapter schedule for Chainsaw Man through 2023, a phenomenal year for the series following the stellar reception to the 2022 anime.

Chapter Release Date 116 January 3, 2023 117 January 10, 2023 118 January 17, 2023 119 January 31, 2023 120 February 14, 2023 121 February 21, 2023 122 March 7, 2023 123 March 14, 2023 124 March 28, 2023 125 April 4, 2023 126 April 11, 2023 127 April 18, 2023 128 April 25, 2023 129 May 9, 2023 130 May 23, 2023 131 May 30, 2023 132 June 13, 2023 133 June 20, 2023 134 June 27, 2023 135 July 11, 2023 136 July 18, 2023 137 July 25, 2023 138 August 8, 2023 139 August 15, 2023 140 August 22, 2023 141 August 29, 2023 142 September 12, 2023 143 September 19, 2023 144 September 26, 2023 145 October 10, 2023 146 October 17, 2023 147 October 31, 2023 148 November 14, 2023 149 November 21, 2023 150 December 5, 2023 151 December 19, 2023

Related: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

This series gets 1-week a hiatus lately every 2-4 weeks, much like Jujutsu Kaisen. While every chapter is an anticipated new update for CSM fans, it can be difficult to follow its release date schedule, so we’ll keep this piece updated with any additional author or publication breaks! Keep an eye out, as the series introduces us to the Chainsaw Man Church as Asa’s fame grows — while Denji’s fades.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023