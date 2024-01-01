Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Chainsaw Man manga release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? CSM is a captivating Japanese manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto that’s continued to garner hype thanks to mature storytelling and insane concepts, so don’t miss out!
What is Chainsaw Man’s Manga Release Schedule?
Chainsaw Man releases on Tuesdays available on Manga Plus and the VIZ Media Chainsaw Man portal, however, it doesn’t always release a new chapter weekly. Fans have come to expect a new chapter of CSM every one to two weeks.
Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
Here’s our latest up-to-date schedule for Chainsaw Man based on the recent chapter release pattern it had going into 2024. As an ongoing manga that returned with Part 2 in July 2022, it’s had readers ecstatic, even with the surprising shift in character focus.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|152
|January 9, 2024
|153
|January 16, 2024
|154
|January 23, 2024
|155
|January 30, 2024
|156
|February 6, 2024
|157
|February 13, 2024
|158
|February 20, 2024
|159
|February 27, 2024
|160
|March 5, 2024
|161
|March 12, 2024
|162
|March 19, 2024
|163
|March 26, 2024
|164
|April 2, 2024
|165
|April 9, 2024
|166
|April 16, 2024
|167
|April 23, 2024
|168
|May 7, 2024
|169
|May 14, 2024
|170
|May 21, 2024
|171
|May 28, 2024
|172
|June 4, 2024
|173
|June 11, 2024
|174
|June 18, 2024
|175
|June 25, 2024
|176
|July 2, 2024
|177
|July 9, 2024
|178
|July 16, 2024
|179
|July 23, 2024
|180
|July 30, 2024
|181
|August 6, 2024
|182
|August 13, 2024
|183
|August 20, 2024
|184
|September 3, 2024
|185
|September 10, 2024
|186
|September 17, 2024
|187
|September 24, 2024
|188
|October 1, 2024
|189
|October 8, 2024
|190
|October 15, 2024
|191
|October 22, 2024
|192
|October 29, 2024
|193
|November 5, 2024
|194
|November 12, 2024
|195
|November 19, 2024
|196
|November 26, 2024
|197
|December 3, 2024
|198
|December 10, 2024
|199
|December 17, 2024
Aside from holiday breaks, it has a semi-regular schedule, which we’ll revise with any updates including author and publication hiatuses.
Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Below you can find the chapter schedule for Chainsaw Man through 2023, a phenomenal year for the series following the stellar reception to the 2022 anime.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|116
|January 3, 2023
|117
|January 10, 2023
|118
|January 17, 2023
|119
|January 31, 2023
|120
|February 14, 2023
|121
|February 21, 2023
|122
|March 7, 2023
|123
|March 14, 2023
|124
|March 28, 2023
|125
|April 4, 2023
|126
|April 11, 2023
|127
|April 18, 2023
|128
|April 25, 2023
|129
|May 9, 2023
|130
|May 23, 2023
|131
|May 30, 2023
|132
|June 13, 2023
|133
|June 20, 2023
|134
|June 27, 2023
|135
|July 11, 2023
|136
|July 18, 2023
|137
|July 25, 2023
|138
|August 8, 2023
|139
|August 15, 2023
|140
|August 22, 2023
|141
|August 29, 2023
|142
|September 12, 2023
|143
|September 19, 2023
|144
|September 26, 2023
|145
|October 10, 2023
|146
|October 17, 2023
|147
|October 31, 2023
|148
|November 14, 2023
|149
|November 21, 2023
|150
|December 5, 2023
|151
|December 19, 2023
This series gets 1-week a hiatus lately every 2-4 weeks, much like Jujutsu Kaisen. While every chapter is an anticipated new update for CSM fans, it can be difficult to follow its release date schedule, so we’ll keep this piece updated with any additional author or publication breaks! Keep an eye out, as the series introduces us to the Chainsaw Man Church as Asa’s fame grows — while Denji’s fades.
- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023