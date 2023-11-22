Does Edgeshot Die in My Hero Academia’s Manga?

Image: Bones

Chapter 362 of the My Hero Academia manga saw Bakugo sustain a fatal injury to his heart at Tomura Shigaraki’s hands. With no pulse and his heart ravaged, Bakugo’s chances of survival weren’t looking good.

Best Jeanist tried his best to suture his mentee’s heart together, but he couldn’t stop the bleeding or repair all the internal damage. Under these circumstances, an unlikely hero came to Bakugo’s aid. Edgeshot used his own body to stitch Bakugo back together, but does that mean the Ninja Hero is dead?

Edgeshot’s Fate in My Hero Academia

Thanks to his Quirk, Foldabody, Edgeshot can flatten and stretch his body out as thin as a surgical suture. My Hero Academia manga chapter 365 saw him use his Ninpo: Thousand Sheet Pierce “Extreme” to turn his body into threads which he sterilized with one of Wash’s bubbles before entering Bakugo’s body. Once inside, he began mending the internal damage to the younger hero’s heart and lungs, all the while aiding cardio-pulmonary function.

The catch? Remaining in such an extreme state eats away at Edgeshot’s life. This led most fans to believe that although Edgeshot may successfully save Bakugo’s life, he was unlikely to survive. But chapter 405 of My Hero Academia proved that, no matter in what state, Edgeshot is still alive.

After Bakugo saved All Might from certain death, Edgeshot made him cough up blood with a thin strand of the Ninja Hero emerging from his chest to inform him that while the Hakamada-style secret knotting he used to mend Bakugo’s bones and organs won’t come apart, moving around will be extremely painful.

Fans also got more insight into Bakugo’s recovery as Edgeshot explained how despite his efforts, Bakugo didn’t wake up until a little sweat sphere he had produced before his injury detonated inside his body. This indicates that Bakugo coming back to life was more his own Quirk’s work than Edgeshot’s and once he’s recovered a bit more, Edgeshot may be able to exit Bakugo’s body and start his recovery to normal.

Of course, it is still possible for Edgeshot to die at All For One hands as Bakugo faces All Might’s greatest adversary. Even if that doesn’t happen, Edgeshot’s body may have simply undergone too much stress to return to normal. Either way, we won’t know for sure until something official comes out.

