Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 9 Spoilers

August 27th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Ice-Head Gill is introducing us to some truly imposing characters and raising the stakes lately. Beyond simple liches, Gill Sol must brave the often brutal and uncaring societies of humans he encounters. His voyage, in this case, has brought him to the Royal Capital seeking his father. With a combined desire to clear his father’s name, and potentially take him down if he’s turned into a lich, Gill makes a daring first impression at the feet of a royal leader. Get ready for what happens next on the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10 will be released on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re antsy to see how Gill gets out of this latest jam, check out our release time zone guide for Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, despite a plot to kill Gill and Sana to make an example of them, we see Gill remain his unflappable self.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 9 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 10

Gill makes it to his destination in Chapter 9, but unfortunately, he does so in captivity. Meanwhile, we catch our first glimpse at King Ond, the ruler of the realm. Ond seems uncaring for the truth of whatever happened to the community, wishing to stave off dissent instead of fighting the lich threat.

It’s here that Gill is brought before the king, with the plans being to hang him and Sana as examples, to remind his people what happens when they disobey him. This is despite Gill and Sana being brought as prospective allies in the fight against the lich threat, yet sadly the king is more threatened by his rule being brought into question.

There’s clearly beef between him and Dreki, and he’ll do anything in his power to sully Dreki’s reputation. This becomes clear when he tries to have Gill killed, fearing the coming of a hero’s son who could rally the people better than he ever could.

