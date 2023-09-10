Ice-Head Gill Chapter 12 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 11 Spoilers

Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

New lore and characters are rapidly showing themselves in Ice-Head Gill. The pacing might be a bit aggressive suddenly, but it’s still an interesting and rewarding experience following Gill Sol’s journey to clear his father’s name. He’s already gained some impressive allies, but now he’s on his first major mission: to protect the Heart Tree and the Book of Wisdom from intruders. Does he have what it takes? Find out with the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 12!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 12 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 117 will release on Monday, September 18, 2023. This is a slight delay due to Respect for the Aged Day in Japan, affecting other series like Blue Box and Akane-banashi. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re eager to see what comes next, check our release time zone guide for Ice-Head Gill Chapter 12!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see the peculiar nature of trolls in this series, as well as what they fight to protect in the world.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 12

If your head’s not spinning with all the new characters we’ve been introduced to recently, get ready for more thrown at you. The mission Gill and his crew take on includes protecting the Heart Tree from a raiding party of ~100 liches. If they destroy the Heart Tree, all the world’s nature will disappear.

That being said, it’s fascinating how Ice-Head Gill presents the troll species in this. One particularly brave troll pledges his soul to protect the Tree, merging with it to ward off the liches. But given how powerful these assailants are, 100 is a big number, so will the trolls and Gill be able to hold them off, or will we see a world lose a crucial part of its identity soon? Finally, as the chapter closes, we see Jumir Giantsarm, a lich inhabiting the body of one of the Seven Royal Scales, an old comrade of Dreki’s. Chapter 12 shall be an exciting one!

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023