Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 10 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 here!

September 3rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 Release Date
Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Sometimes liches aren’t the greatest threats to a king’s rule, and this seems clear in the latest chapter of Ice-Head Gill. Gill Sol has been presented to King Ond with the expectation that he and Sana would be put to death, but the plucky young warrior has different ambitions. Chapter 10 was surprisingly one with the lowest amount of action, but some fascinating backstory was thrown in to spice things up. Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 will be released on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21 Release Date

As Gill, Sliz, Sana, and Greatest embark on a deadly new quest, get ready for the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 with this time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see King Ond’s insecurities laid bare, while a new threat emerges as a chance to kill two birds with one stone.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 11

The chapter begins with a backstory on King Ond, his ailing father’s passing when he was a child, and society’s favor toward his brother, Dreki. That’s right, the same Dreki, making him Gill’s uncle. This lineage was to be made secret to prevent him from laying claim to the throne.

Dreki’s insolence toward the king was noteworthy and something that Ond would carry for years to come. What’s worse, Gill’s combat skills dwarfed those of the prince, making him resent Dreki even more, and having dark thoughts like assassinating Gill. However, as a tree inside the court ignites, its connection to the troll forest indicates a lich presence, Gill, Sana, Sliz, and Greatest are sent on a quest to kill the liches. However, little do they know it’s intended to be a suicide mission.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :