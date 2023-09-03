Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 10 Spoilers

Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Sometimes liches aren’t the greatest threats to a king’s rule, and this seems clear in the latest chapter of Ice-Head Gill. Gill Sol has been presented to King Ond with the expectation that he and Sana would be put to death, but the plucky young warrior has different ambitions. Chapter 10 was surprisingly one with the lowest amount of action, but some fascinating backstory was thrown in to spice things up. Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 will be released on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

As Gill, Sliz, Sana, and Greatest embark on a deadly new quest, get ready for the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 11 with this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see King Ond’s insecurities laid bare, while a new threat emerges as a chance to kill two birds with one stone.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 10 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 11

The chapter begins with a backstory on King Ond, his ailing father’s passing when he was a child, and society’s favor toward his brother, Dreki. That’s right, the same Dreki, making him Gill’s uncle. This lineage was to be made secret to prevent him from laying claim to the throne.

Dreki’s insolence toward the king was noteworthy and something that Ond would carry for years to come. What’s worse, Gill’s combat skills dwarfed those of the prince, making him resent Dreki even more, and having dark thoughts like assassinating Gill. However, as a tree inside the court ignites, its connection to the troll forest indicates a lich presence, Gill, Sana, Sliz, and Greatest are sent on a quest to kill the liches. However, little do they know it’s intended to be a suicide mission.

