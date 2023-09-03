Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 20 Spoilers

Images: Shun Saeki / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Production has finished for “The Shore” and Hajime gets his submission ready in Tenmaku Cinema. It’s been a surprisingly long road as the young director’s passions were put to the test when he was given the task of making a movie. But now we see just how much potential he has as a filmmaker, and whether Takihiko Tenmaku can be satisfied with his work. Get ready for the release date of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21 here!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21 will release on Sunday, September 10. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re excited to see how Hajime’s Apicon submission is received, get ready with our Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 21 release time zone guide!



Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime shows his work and is humbled by the criticism, both good and bad.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 20 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 21

Hajime has finished “The Shore” and shows the director he befriended while trailing Hinaki his work as promised. The reception immediately points out the amateur and even clumsy production, which is a refreshing perspective as the filmmaking process was all too optimistic. But still, Tenmaku’s writing and Hajime’s passion shine through more than anything else. For better or for worse, the film is ready.

However, there’s a catch: submitting it to Apicon means the potential for the movie to take off and put Hajime on the map. Moreover, Hinaki’s mother is on the judge’s panel, possibly skewing its reception. But this was known by Hinaki all this time, and with that pivotal pedestrian bridge scene, it’ll be likely a symbolic and emotional moment between them. Get ready for the next chapter in a week!

