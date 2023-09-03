Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 20 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 19 Spoilers

The future is uncertain in more ways than one for Tenmaku Cinema. The series is being brought into question as to how long it’ll continue, while it throws continuously hard-hitting moments at the reader with powerful execution. As the final scenes get shot for Hajime’s movie, the question on everybody’s mind remains: Is it enough to put Tenmaku’s spirit to rest? Find out everything you need to know about the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 20 release date here!
Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 20 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 20 will release on Sunday, September 3. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!
Release Date Countdown
Related: Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023
If you’re hoping to catch the final cut as it’s made, check here for our release time zone guide on Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 20!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In the latest chapter, despite her mother’s oppressive behavior, Hinaki Kurai takes a big step forward.
RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 20
Things looked bleak at the end of Chapter 18 when Kurai’s mother found out about “The Shore.” In the best possible stage mom trope, she’s an oppressive control freak, and this nearly got the better of Kurai. But when on the way to another shoot for work, Kurai escapes, in the rain, to meet with Hajime’s crew for the final scene on the pedestrian bridge.
Brimming with emotion, this take is especially raw, and Kurai finally found her motivation to get her lines out: she was saying goodbye to the powerful hold her mother had on her life, and symbolically claiming her agency as a result. Whatever happens in the next chapter, whether this series will go on much longer, it’s going to surely be an emotional high as the crew looks over their work on the film.
- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023