Jiangshi X Chapter 20 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 19 Spoilers

Prepare for the release date of Jiangshi X Chapter 20 here!

July 16th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X Chapter 20 Release Date
Images: VIZ Media / Shueisha

Xiaohu just pulled out all the stops going into the latest chapter of Jiangshi X. Despite being a relatively new Daoshi, his father gave him special training for moments of desperation. Faced up against a Fourth-Order Jiangshi, Xiaohu picked his moment to shine. Read on for what comes next in the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 20!

Jiangshi X Chapter 20 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 20 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 20
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those wanting to see what’s next for Xiaohu after his deadly encounter, you’re in luck no matter what region you live in! Feel free to consult our time zone guide below.

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, after Xiaohu expends his Dan Li fighting his deadliest opponent yet, he finds himself ambushed.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 19 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 20

Chapter 19, even though it came after a 2-week wait, blew right by with each page being just as exciting as the last. Xiaohu powers up dramatically and obliterates the Jiangshi with ease, blowing its head off with a single blow while using up all of his Dan Li. This is not before he showed some impressive and improved reaction times. But it came at a heavy cost: upon winning, he collapsed, unable to move.

At this moment the Wu Dou Jiu Dao finds Xiaohu and tries to interrogate him on Jiutian’s whereabouts. However, he is rescued in the nick of time by two Bagua Daoshi, Gen and Zhen, representing the Mountains and Thunder. Perhaps there will be a new battle between these elite Daoshi against the villainous captors in the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 20!

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023

