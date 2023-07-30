Jiangshi X Chapter 21 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 20 Spoilers

Image: Norihiko Kurazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The stakes are rising in Jiangshi X as the manga reveals some crucial developments. The Wu Dou Jiu Dao wants to resurrect the Shi Lei, with Lady Jiutian being the key to doing it. Xiaohu and his comrades did well to protect her during this time, but now they have some incredibly powerful allies and mentors to pick up the slack. Get ready for some exciting developments with the upcoming release date of Jiangshi X Chapter 21!

Jiangshi X Chapter 21 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 21 will release on Sunday, August 13. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re looking to catch the next chapter the moment it releases but live in a different time zone from what’s listed above, check our release time guide for Jiangshi X Chapter 21!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we learn that Xiaohu has a lot of training to do, with a possible time skip on the way!

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 20 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 21

The Baguadaoshi arrive and secure Jiutian as well as Xiaohu’s friends. Xiaohu wakes up in the care of the Baguadaoshi, something of an extreme privilege given their massive difference in rank. But the feats he accomplished while protecting Jiutian are recognized, while he is briefed on the situation at hand.

The Wu Dou Jiu Dao have the Tomb of a Thousand Kings and hundreds of powerful Jiangshi at their disposal. They also have access to the Unshackling Spell that nullifies Dan Li like what was used in Chapter 19. But this spell will lose its power slowly, after 3 years, during which time Xiaohu must train for battle against them. The powerful Baguadaoshi Lord Zhen and Feng Ling will act as Xiaohu’s mentors, in what will likely result in a Naruto-style time skip. It’ll be exciting to see how this plays out!

