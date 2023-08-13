Jiangshi X Chapter 22 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 21 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 22 here!

August 13th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jiangshi X Chapter 22 Release Date
Lady Jiutian is safe with the Baguadaoshi, but for Xiaohu and his friends, the battle hasn’t yet truly begun in Jiangshi X. They’re provided with ample time and opportunity to train as fledgling Daoshi to get ready and fight the evil Wu Dou Jiu Dao menace. While the determination of the three youngsters may vary, they each bring their strengths to the table as a new arc begins. Get ready for the release date of Jiangshi X Chapter 22!

Jiangshi X Chapter 22 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jiangshi X Chapter 22 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jiangshi X portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jiangshi X Chapter 22
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

While the Daoshi training may take years, you’ll only have to wait a couple of weeks for Jiangshi X Chapter 22, so check this release time schedule to see when it drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Xiaohu is taken in by the Baguadaoshi for training, but Jiuli and Chaoyun have no plans for being left out.

RECAP: Jiangshi X Chapter 21 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 22

Xiaohu’s determination is recognized as he’s quickly thrown into training on the basics: maintain his strength and discipline to defeat 100 opponents of upward-scaling abilities in a row. Jiutian is safe and sees the Baguadaoshi forces pledge their lives to protect her. But Jiuli and Chaoyun have their motivation and abilities questioned, with each being given a task that pushes their natural abilities to their extremes.

Jiuli’s aptitude is doubted, so he must study from the many books of Baguadaoshi Qian’s hall. Chaoyun’s determination is uncertain, so Baguadaoshi Li gives him a test of endurance, to retrieve enough water from a mountain stream 2.5 miles away to fill his bath, and is given only a small cup.

Finally, Xiaohu’s determination and abilities were never in doubt, but he pushes himself the hardest out of gratitude for his rescue, and desire for revenge and to become a greater Daoshi. It’s going to be exciting to see these characters grow with the release of Jiangshi X Chapter 22!

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2023

