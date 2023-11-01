Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241: Leaks and Raw Scans Explore Takaba’s Backstory, Break Next Week

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Leaks and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 have revealed that the oddball brawl between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku will take a turn for the sentimental. Forced into a corner by his foe, Takaba reflects on his roots and reaches an epiphany that allows him to turn the tide of the battle in his favor.

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will have to wait a bit to see where the fight will go, as the end of the chapter reveals that the series will be taking a one-week break. Here’s everything you need to know about the leaks and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 and an update on the release schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 Leaks: Takaba Remembers Why He Wants To Make People Laugh

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 opens with a flashback of Takaba getting into an argument over the nature of his comedy with his acting partner, resulting in the two of them parting ways. More flashbacks show Takaba’s career falling into a downward spiral, leading him to reminisce on his childhood, where he would intentionally humiliate himself to get his classmates’ attention, just like the titular gutsy ninja in Naruto.

Speaking to his childhood self, Takaba realizes that to him, comedy is a way to connect with others and alleviate his loneliness and that, at some point, he’d stopped being true to himself because he was scared people wouldn’t like him or his jokes. Vowing to be honest with himself from now on, Takaba regains control of his reality-warping Cursed Technique just as Kenjkau is about to deal the killing blow.

Based on one of the panels seen in the leaks, Takaba’s ability not only allows him to manipulate aspects of the physical world but also allows him to alter people’s states of mind. This revelation evokes a visceral reaction from Kenjaku, who appears amused and terrified by the scope of Takaba’s abilities.

Jujutsu Kaisen Hiatus: When Will Chapter 242 Arrive?

The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 reveals that the series will take a one-week hiatus. Fortunately, the original printed version of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga includes a detailed schedule of the series’ release schedule, which specifies that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 will now be released on November 19, 2023.

While this delay is bound to upset many Jujutus Kaisen fans, it also allows us to theorize how this apparent evolution in Takaba’s Cursed Technique will impact his fight with Kenjaku. Kenjaku’s greatest asset has always been his mind, so Takaba’s ability to alter his thoughts, even temporarily, is a significant game changer.

