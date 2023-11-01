Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242: Release Date, Time, Delay, and Chapter 241 Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 is set to continue the unorthodox battle between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku, a confrontation that has captivated fans of the series. With Sukuna cutting down characters left and right, this duel of comedians has provided Jujutsu Kaisen‘s latest arc with some much-needed light-heartedness while preserving the series’ innate sense of suspense and intrigue.

Unfortunately, leaks and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 have revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen will take a week-long break. With the series’ weekly release schedule currently in flux, here’s when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 comes out and a summary of everything that went down in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 was initially scheduled to be released on November 12, 2023, but the one-week delay has pushed its drop date back to November 19, 2023. Japanese Jujutsu Kaisen will be able to read the new chapter at 12 AM JST. North American readers, on the other hand, will be able to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on the Jujutsu Kaisen portal on Viz Media, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus.

Let’s be honest; no one wants to read the latest chapter of their favorite manga late, so here’s a release time zone guide for all you Jujutsu Kaisen fans out there!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

JJK Chapter 241 Spoilers

On the verge of being killed by Kenjaku, Takaba plunges into the depths of his past, remembering the many pitfalls he ran into during his comedic career. Eventually, he flashed all the back to his childhood, causing him to remember that he became a comedian to connect with other people and realize that he had become so afraid of people seeing his true self that he hid it behind his current screwball persona.

Reinvigorated by this revelation, Takaba’s reality-warping Cursed Technique returns in full force, putting Kenjkau on the defense. Takaba also revealed the full magnitude of his abilities by altering Kenjaku’s thoughts, flustering the ancient sorcerer.

What Might Happen in JJK Chapter 242

While it’s unlikely that Takaba will end up dealing the finishing blow on Kenjaku, his renewed confidence could give him the strength to inflict severe damage to the sorcerer by messing with his head. Even if Takaba does not survive this encounter, he might succeed in softening Kenjaku up for his next opponent.

This article was updated on November 1st, 2023