Kagurabachi Chapter 12 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

The horrifying nature of Genichi Sojo’s plans is finally revealed in Kagurabachi Chapter 11. Willing to do anything to create an enchanted katana, Gojo has resorted to human experimentation, with Chihiro Rokuhiro’s young ward Char acting as his primary test subject.

If Kagurabachi fans didn’t already hate Gojo, his willingness to resort to child exploitation would probably change their opinion. If you want to be there to see Gojo receive some much-needed justice, keep reading to learn the release date and time for Kagurabachi Chapter 12.

Kagurabachi Chapter 12 Release Date and Time

Kagurabachi chapter 12 is set to be released on December 3, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. A rising star in the Shonen scene, Kagurabachi is hosted on several manga publication websites and apps, including Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Portal!

Kagurabachi is the kind of anime where massive plot twists can happen at any minute, so here’s a time zone release date chart to help you figure out exactly when new Kagurabachi chapters drop in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 11 Recap and What To Expect in Chapter 12

Awakening in the hospital after his brutal battle with Gojo, Chihiro learns that his friend Hiano is alive, but Gojo got away with Char. Shiba explains that Gojo has gotten his hands on a chunk of Dakensenki. This magical ore is what enchanted katanas are made of, and he’s been using severed parts of Char’s body to try to stabilize the immense spiritual energy the ore emits. To ensure the reader understands this, the chapter cuts to Gojo’s lair, where we see him doing just that.

Amano then offers Chihiro a chance to meet the Kamunubi’s elite team, who want him to help launch an attack on Gojo’s underground auction. That team comprises various colorful characters who give off massive Shone side-character vibes, and Chihiro agrees to help them if he can accompany them on their mission.

With the operation to rescue Char poised to launch in a month, Chihiro should have plenty of time to rest his damaged body and build the righteous rage he’ll need to fight Gojo. Of course, this isn’t the first time Kagurabachi has pulled the rug out from under us regarding month-long time skips, so something will probably happen to tighten the operation’s time frame.

