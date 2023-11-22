Image: Bones

Kai Chisaki made an appearance in My Hero Academia’s anime episode 134 (correlating to the manga’s chapter 316) as a broken man missing both his arms.

Having lost the tools to create the world without the Quirks he dreamed of, Chisaki now had only one desire: to visit his ‘Pops’ and apologize to him. We don’t see him again after that episode, leading some fans to wonder what happened to Kai Chisaki in My Hero Academia’s manga.

Kai Chisaki’s Fate In My Hero Academia’s Manga

As Hawks and Deku finish talking to an injured Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia’s manga chapter 316, Chisaki enters the scene with Endeavor, screaming at the former Hero for getting caught and breaking their agreement to take him to his ‘Pops.’ He adds that the former Shie Hassaikai boss is all he has left and he must apologize to him, expressing remorse for perhaps the first time.

Seeing this, Deku addresses his ex-adversary and although Kai lashes out at first, he is willing to listen once Deku mentions Eri, thinking she could rewind the boss out of Chisaki’s coma. Deku insists that if Chisaki wants forgiveness from somebody, he needs to apologize to Eri first. In return, One For All’s inheritor promises to fulfill Lady Nagant’s promise. As All Might enters the scene, Endeavor urges him to call the police, stating they have captured Kai Chisaki and Lady Nagant, the latter of whom also needs medical attention.

As of November 2023, we haven’t seen Chisaki again in the My Hero Academia manga, although it’s implied he was taken into police custody along with Lady Nagant. Chisaki seemed desperate to see the boss so there’s a good chance he’ll agree to apologize to Eri so Deku keeps his promise.

But there is still the risk of him trying to use Eri to revive the boss from his comatose state. Eri can even use her Quirk to rewind Chisaki till he gets his hands back, but given how his remorse is only for the boss, Chisaki will likely return to his old ways if that happens.

