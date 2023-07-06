KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Are you excited for the next chapter of KAIJU NO.8? Chapter 89 was a great read because Hoshina is finally making progress in his fight against Kaiju No.12, but waiting two weeks until the release of Chapter 90 to see what happens next will be challenging. Luckily, we’re here to help! We’ll update this guide with Chapter 90 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they’re available so you can stay up-to-date and avoid unnecessary waiting.

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 Recap

Chapter 88, titled “Talent Runs Through Their Veins…” begins with a flashback showing how Hoshina’s brother was the pinnacle of talent and he is just a cheap imitation of him. This flashback will serve a purpose later in the chapter. It then returns to the fight between Hoshina and Kaiju No. 12, where he struggles to beat its final form. In addition, Hoshina also realizes that their Released Force will never exceed 83%. Instead, he decides to change tactics by utilizing a move he learned from his brother’s technique: Hoshina-Style, Blade Cutting Technique, and Single Blade. At the end of Chapter 89, this tactic allows Hoshina to cut the arm off Kaiju No. 12.

KAIJU NO.8 Fan Theories

Currently, two prevalent fan theories are circulating regarding “Kaiju No. 12” and “Kaiju No. 13” in the latest chapters of KAIJU NO.8. The first theory suggests that Hoshina may demise while taking down Kaiju No. 12 and the second theory is that Mina will perish while fighting Kaiju No. 13.

This theory stems from Hoshina’s statement of his intention to fight Kaiju No. 9, which some fans interpret as foreshadowing his death. However, others argue that Hoshina’s character is crucial to Kafka’s development, and he may instead awaken his full power and reach an unleashed level of 95%, albeit with some consequences.

Fans fear this outcome as there has been no indication of her facing the Kaiju, and leaked information has been revealed every fight until Chapter 76. Furthermore, Isao’s knowledge of Mina’s relationship with Kafka makes her a prime target for causing Kafka to lose his composure.

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90 Release Timeline

The KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, July 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Thursday, July 20

9:00 AM MST Thursday, July 20

10:00 AM CST Thursday, July 20

12:00 PM EST Thursday, July 20

1:00 PM AST Thursday, July 20

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, July 20

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, July 20

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, July 20

9:30 PM IST Thursday, July 20

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, July 20

12:00 AM PHT Friday, July 21

1:00 AM JST Friday, July 21

Where Can You Read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90?

You can read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90 on the Manga Plus website for free and the three most recent chapters to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including KAIJU NO.8.

