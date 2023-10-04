MamaYuyu Chapter 5 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 4 Spoilers

Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

MamaYuyu has been cooking up an interesting origin story for its world’s hero, Corleo. After a period of peace was disrupted by overlapping worlds’ heroes and demon lords, Corleo finds himself unprepared for the horrific emerging threats. Thanks to his rescue by decorated demon lord General Pannelo, Corleo gets his chance to master his latent abilities so he can become strong enough to protect others. Get ready here for the release date of MamaYuyu Chapter 5!

MamaYuyu Chapter 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu Chapter 5 will be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

MamaYuyu Chapter 5

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Be sure to also check our release time zone guide for the next installment of MamaYuyu!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 4, we see Corleo’s determination come out in full force. Now, however, he must conquer his greatest obstacle yet to becoming a hero: successfully speaking to a woman.

RECAP: MamaYuyu Chapter 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 5

Pannelo witnesses firsthand that Corleo has an innate talent for sigil sorcery. Wanting to test if he can hone the young would-be hero, he has a quick sparring session where, even though Corleo taps into his sigil again, it’s clear the boy has a lot still to learn. But he successfully triggered Corleo’s fight-or-flight response to awaken his sigil, granting immense speed.

Images: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media

This leads Pannelo to give Corleo his first mission: get close to a captured hero, and learn what secrets they conceal about sigil sorcery. However, his sheltered lifestyle and lack of exposure to the outside world came to the forefront when his target is revealed to be a pretty girl, Elysia Wool Pool, age 24.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023