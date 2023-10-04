Akane-banashi Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 80 Spoilers

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Akane Osaki has been experiencing a positive past few chapters, developing her skillset and recovering after some setbacks as a rakugoka. Her mission to climb the ranks in the beloved rakugo world has brought her to collaborate with fellow students, but now it brings her to cross paths with established personalities in the industry with surprising connections to her father. Find out what comes next with the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 81!

Akane-banashi Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 81 will release on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 80, Akane meets Chocho Konjakutei, a master in the industry and perhaps one of her greatest role models yet.

RECAP & SPOILERS: Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Suggests Akane Has Qualities of Rakugo Star

The compelling journey of Akane Osaki has been easily enjoyable thanks to Akane’s natural charm. She’s funny, energetic, and deeply sympathetic while consistently willing to learn. Faced with the surprise revelation that Chocho Konjakutei and his Willy Wonka-esque introduction, she discovers a different side to her father in the process and sees the man’s magnetic charm as different from her father’s. How did they get along? Akane interacts with him, and it’s clear that he sees her father’s essence in how she performs.

But beyond that, we see Chocho greet a roaring audience awaiting his arrival on the stage. He’s got adoring fans to the point where everybody around him wants to meet him, suggesting true star power. To Akane’s surprise, at the end of the chapter, it’s revealed that, unlike her father, she seems to show that same quality herself. Perhaps Chocho will be the key to Akane truly stepping up her game.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023