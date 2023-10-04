Akane-banashi Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 80 Spoilers

Akane discovers a sense of her star power.

Akane-banashi Chapter 81 Release Date
Akane Osaki has been experiencing a positive past few chapters, developing her skillset and recovering after some setbacks as a rakugoka. Her mission to climb the ranks in the beloved rakugo world has brought her to collaborate with fellow students, but now it brings her to cross paths with established personalities in the industry with surprising connections to her father. Find out what comes next with the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 81!

Akane-banashi Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 81 will release on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 81
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Be sure to also consult our release time zone guide for when the chapter drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 80, Akane meets Chocho Konjakutei, a master in the industry and perhaps one of her greatest role models yet.

RECAP & SPOILERS: Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Suggests Akane Has Qualities of Rakugo Star

The compelling journey of Akane Osaki has been easily enjoyable thanks to Akane’s natural charm. She’s funny, energetic, and deeply sympathetic while consistently willing to learn. Faced with the surprise revelation that Chocho Konjakutei and his Willy Wonka-esque introduction, she discovers a different side to her father in the process and sees the man’s magnetic charm as different from her father’s. How did they get along? Akane interacts with him, and it’s clear that he sees her father’s essence in how she performs.

But beyond that, we see Chocho greet a roaring audience awaiting his arrival on the stage. He’s got adoring fans to the point where everybody around him wants to meet him, suggesting true star power. To Akane’s surprise, at the end of the chapter, it’s revealed that, unlike her father, she seems to show that same quality herself. Perhaps Chocho will be the key to Akane truly stepping up her game.

