Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 79 Spoilers

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The young Rakugoka are gearing up for the next phase of their careers in Akane-banashi. After a sudden group text, Akane and her colleagues are gathered to hear some great news, while also feeling the pressure to push themselves even further forward. Some don’t react as well, while Akane in particular is positioned to flourish if she talks to the right people. Let’s find out if she can make the right connections on the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 80!

Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi will release Chapter 80 on Sunday, October 1, 2023, for most fans worldwide. In Japan, it will release at midnight JST, October 2, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 80

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you live outside of the above regions, check our release time zone guide to see when the latest chapter drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Akane-banashi Chapter 79, a path is set down for Akane to move up the ranks.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 79 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 80

The mysterious text message from Chapter 78 turned out to be an invitation to celebrate Asagao Konjakutei’s promotion to Futatsume. It’s met with a jubilant response from Akane, while Karashi is dismissive of the news. But even more grating to Karashi is how his peers are advancing.

Meanwhile, Akane is being increasingly recognized for her talents as an opening act, as well as the adoption of other techniques like the Taiko drum and traditional dance. It’s clear she wants to advance to Futatsume too, but there’s one obstacle: she needs the seal of approval from one of the Arakawa Arch Four. Many have shown unresponsive to her, but there’s one avenue, Taizen Arakawa, which could be her way in.

To sweeten the potential of this pursuit, it’s revealed that Akane’s father had a connection, “Three Futatsume Musketeers” with Taizen back in the day. The chapter closes as the person closing the Rakugo event is the third of the Musketeers, Chocho Konjakutei, perhaps Akane’s way to make a case for herself to Taizen!

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023