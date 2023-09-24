Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 79 Spoilers

Prepare yourself for the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 80 here!

September 24th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Release Date
Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The young Rakugoka are gearing up for the next phase of their careers in Akane-banashi. After a sudden group text, Akane and her colleagues are gathered to hear some great news, while also feeling the pressure to push themselves even further forward. Some don’t react as well, while Akane in particular is positioned to flourish if she talks to the right people. Let’s find out if she can make the right connections on the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 80!

Akane-banashi Chapter 80 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi will release Chapter 80 on Sunday, October 1, 2023, for most fans worldwide. In Japan, it will release at midnight JST, October 2, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 80
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Akane-banashi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you live outside of the above regions, check our release time zone guide to see when the latest chapter drops!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Akane-banashi Chapter 79, a path is set down for Akane to move up the ranks.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 79 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 80

The mysterious text message from Chapter 78 turned out to be an invitation to celebrate Asagao Konjakutei’s promotion to Futatsume. It’s met with a jubilant response from Akane, while Karashi is dismissive of the news. But even more grating to Karashi is how his peers are advancing.

Meanwhile, Akane is being increasingly recognized for her talents as an opening act, as well as the adoption of other techniques like the Taiko drum and traditional dance. It’s clear she wants to advance to Futatsume too, but there’s one obstacle: she needs the seal of approval from one of the Arakawa Arch Four. Many have shown unresponsive to her, but there’s one avenue, Taizen Arakawa, which could be her way in.

To sweeten the potential of this pursuit, it’s revealed that Akane’s father had a connection, “Three Futatsume Musketeers” with Taizen back in the day. The chapter closes as the person closing the Rakugo event is the third of the Musketeers, Chocho Konjakutei, perhaps Akane’s way to make a case for herself to Taizen!

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :