Akane-banashi Chapter 79 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 78 Spoilers

We have gotten a new chapter of Akane-banashi this week and, despite it not really featuring the titular character, yet again more aspects of performance arts are explored in depth. A new generation of Rakugoka is emerging, Akane included, and it’s exciting both for the mentors in the supporting cast and for the readers potentially discovering this medium. More of this will be revealed in future installments, so get ready for the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 79!

Akane-banashi Chapter 79 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 79 will release on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

In the latest chapter, we see Karashi’s multifaceted talents on display, while facing the potential to be upstaged by the new wave of Rakugoka.

Karashi Nerimaya is the focus of this chapter, his raw talents often only being undermined by his profound lack of motivation. He seeks to only challenge himself, yet he lacks focus. Despite this, his knack for picking up additional skills pulls him through and allows him to coast through a commemorative speech for a company celebrating 100 years of its history.

Karashi does this by using Kodan storytelling instead of pure Rakugo, which the crowd adores. It allows for an in-depth examination of the history while entertaining the attendees with the facts, a sort of dramatic reading instead of general storytelling. But this deviation is noted by his master for whom he is essentially performing an opening act, who reminds him that he must not be outdone by younger upstarts in the field. The chapter closes with his phone being bombarded with messages of a new development, so stay tuned for what’s next!

