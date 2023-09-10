Akane-banashi Chapter 78 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 77 Spoilers

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The clouds appear to have lifted over Akane in the latest chapter of Akane-banashi. Despite her unfortunate loss in the previous arc, she continues to grow and shine among her fellow rakugoka. But this has caused people to truly notice how skillful she is, to the point of leaving even her seniors in her dust at a young age. This development is not seen as a challenge to put her in her place, but rather for some of her mentor figures to chase their growth to remain strong role models. Get ready for the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 78 here!

Akane-banashi Chapter 78 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 78 will release on Monday, September 18, 2023. This slight delay is due to the observance of Respect for the Aged Day which will affect any SJ series that aren’t outright waiting an additional week to release. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Akane’s growth is intimidating for some, but also a catalyst for improvement.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 77 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 78

Despite Akane having lost the selection round, everybody knows how much she’s improved. In the festival stall competition, she helped cinch the victory to the point of her senior performers becoming an afterthought. But this doesn’t breed resentment, but a noble pursuit: Guriko wishes to become better and remain an ideal big brother-style mentor.

How exactly this will happen is anybody’s guess, as he whispers his intents, but it’s a strong representation of the supporting characters, and how it’s not just Akane who strives to excel. Everybody has their motivations, and it makes this a great series to look forward to weekly.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023