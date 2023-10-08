One Piece Chapter 1095 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Eiichiro Oda

The latest One Piece chapter, 1094, concluded with a powerful scene that left fans on the edge of their seats. The emotional moment showed Bonney remembering her father’s death as she plunged a sword into Saturn’s chest. While the ending was sad and intense, readers can rejoice as the manga is back on its traditional release timeline. As we eagerly await the release of chapter 1095, fans can expect leaks to surface, offering a glimpse into what’s to come. To help prepare for the next chapter, here’s a comprehensive guide on One Piece chapter 1095.

One Piece Chapter 1095 Spoilers

No One Piece chapter 1095 leaks or raw scans have been released yet. However, based on our return to a regular release timeline and previous leaks, we expect them to be available by October 12, so check back at this date as we will update this guide.

One Piece Chapter 1094 Recap

Atlas unleashes the Pacifista on the Marines, thanks to which they come under attack. Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk’s team continues to approach the Fabiriophase. Sanji detects Bonney’s location and rushes to rescue her from the clutches of a Vice Admiral attacking her. Using a gun, Bonney pulls off a move called NDE (Near Death Experience) that tricks the Marines into thinking that they have died, whereas in reality, the shock has merely knocked them out. As Bonney runs for it, she gets cornered by another Vice Admiral named Bluegrass, who has the Nori Nori no Mi power. This allows her to ride on and control anything she is riding. In this case, she is riding a Pacifista, which she uses to attack Bonney.

As the Pacifista begins to charge up, Bonney hesitates as it resembles her father. However, Sanji quickly gets her out of the way and advises her to accept that these clones are not her father. He dodges the Vice Admiral who previously attacked Bonney and escorts her back to the Vegatank-08. Meanwhile, on the Labophase, Kizaru and Luffy continue to battle, exhausted. Kizaru attempts to attack Vegapunk, but just as Luffy starts chasing him, they, along with Zoro, Lucci, and Jinbe, all sense an uneasy feeling.

Their suspicions are confirmed as Saturn commands the Pacifista to halt. Upon seeing this, Vegapunk and Atlas realize who is responsible. A magical circle then materializes on the ground, signaling the arrival of Saturn on the island. All the Marines are warned not to look directly at him as he emerges from the circle, having transformed into a sizeable demonic spider. One unfortunate soul who dares to catch a glimpse of him has his head explode.

While Sanji’s group was distracted by Saturn’s arrival, Kizaru destroyed the cloud road they were using, causing them to fall. Finally, Luffy caught up to Kizaru and used a decisive move called Gomu Gomu no Star Gun, hitting him on the side of his head. Even Kizaru realized that the attack had hurt him badly. Unfortunately, Luffy had reached his limit with his current form and changed back to normal, causing him to fall to the ground. The Vegatank-08 also hit the ground and broke, but everyone inside was okay.

As they get up, Dr. Vegapunk recognizes Saturn, and the latter tells him he should have been dead by now. Filled with anger and sadness, Bonney remembers her father and impulsively grabs a nearby sword, stabbing Saturn in the chest while tears flow from her eyes.

One Piece Chapter 1095 Release Timeline

The One Piece chapter 1095 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, October 16, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, October 15

9:00 AM MST Sunday, October 15

10:00 AM CST Sunday, October 15

12:00 PM EST Sunday, October 15

1:00 PM AST Sunday, October 15

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, October 15

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, October 15

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, October 15

9:30 PM IST Sunday, October 15

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, October 15

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, October 16

1:00 AM JST Monday, October 16

Where Can You Read One Piece Chapter 1095?

You can read One Piece chapter 1095 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before chapter 1095 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Manga, including One Piece.

